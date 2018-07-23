LINCOLN — Aurora’s Henry Penner was well aware of the situation.
His Blue squad was scoring at an efficient clip all night, and it knew it was in record territory.
“The guys at the scorers table were telling us what the record was,” said Penner, referring to the record for most points scored by a team in the history of the Nebraska Coaches Association boys all-star game. “That was one of our goals, to see if we could do that. We definitely had a lot of talented guys.”
The previous record was 120 points. Penner’s uncontested layup with 20 seconds left put the Blue team over that mark in a 121-107 win Monday night at Lincoln North Star.
The Blue squad shot 52.8 percent from the field, which included 12 3-pointers. Penner, a UNK recruit, was one of seven Blue players in double figures with 14 points.
“We definitely shared the ball,” said Penner, who was first-team all-state in Class B this season. “We practiced for the first time Sunday and we just clicked really fast.”
The Blue took command with a dominant second quarter.
The first quarter was back and forth with 11 lead changes. The Red finished the first quarter on a 9-2 run and then scored the first basket of the second quarter for a 33-26 lead.
But the Blue team then put together a 25-2 run over the next six minutes. Its lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.
“We just hit some shots and locked up on defense,” said Norris’ Mike Wardy of the second-quarter turnaround.
Wardy, who had five dunks, led the Blue with 18 points. Millard North’s Nick Ferrarini, who will play at Wayne State, added 17, while Grand Island’s LeBeck Warren scored seven of his 11 points during the pivotal 25-2 run.
Warren also had eight rebounds and seven assists. The Blue finished with 34 assists on its 47 field goals.
Millard South’s Tyrell Carroll led the Red with a strong all-around game with 23 points, eight assists, six steals and five rebounds. Kearney’s Kanon Koster added 19 points and a team-best 10 rebounds.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Blue 26 36 27 32 — 121
Red 32 12 26 37 — 107
Blue: Justin Appleby (O'Neill) 1-4 0-0 3, Nick Ferrarini (Millard North) 8-13 0-0 17, Sam Griesel (Lincoln East) 3-6 0-0 7, Jordan Janssen (Lincoln East) 5-7 4-4 14, Carter Kent (Crete) 1-6 0-0 2, Brendan Lacey (Wahoo) 5-9 2-2 15, Henry Penner (Aurora) 6-12 0-0 14, Alex Thramer (O'Neill) 3-4 1-1 8, Quinten Vasa (Nebraska City Lourdes) 4-8 2-2 12, Mike Wardy (Norris) 7-12 4-5 18, LeBeck Warren (Grand Island) 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 47-89 15-16 121
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.