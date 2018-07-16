Logan Magnolia vs Central Springs 2A State Softball
Kylan Straight is safe at second base during Logan-Magnolia's 4-0 loss to Central Springs in the state quarterfinals.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Logan-Magnolia’s Reanna Rife singled to load the bases with one out in the top of the sixth inning, and Central Springs junior Hannah Ausenhus fired two straight balls.

The next sequence, play or decision could easily swing the game.

And so, clinging to a one-run lead with a state semifinal spot on the line, Central Springs called for a team conference in the pitcher’s circle.

The message? Just get the out and have fun with it.

Ausenhus struck out Lo-Ma senior Abbie Carlson and got senior Kenzie Cunard to fly out to protect the lead.

Central Springs tacked on three more runs en route to a 4-0 Class 2-A state quarterfinal win over Lo-Ma at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Monday afternoon. Ausenhus threw seven shutout innings, striking out five and allowing four hits and one walk.

“After I noticed there were bases loaded, I was a little nervous,” Ausenhus said, “but once my coach came out ... I knew we were up one, and we had everything we could (have) to just play our game and get out of it.”

No. 6 Central Springs (28-3) will face top-seeded Louisa-Muscatine (36-6) on Wednesday in the semis at 3 p.m. No. 8 Lo-Ma (27-7) will conclude its season Tuesday in a consolation game against unrated Wilton (25-16).

Monday marked the second straight year Lo-Ma couldn’t score in its state opener. It wasn’t for a lack of chances, though.

In addition to coming up empty with the bases loaded in the sixth, the team stranded a runner in the first, left two in scoring position in the second and was unable to capitalize with two on in the seventh.

Lo-Ma also couldn’t advance leadoff hitter Kylan Straight to third in the third, and she ended up getting caught stealing.

“It was not making the hit when we needed to,” Lo-Ma coach Trent Kuhl said. “We had a couple of opportunities. Bases loaded, our big hitters up, and we didn’t come through with it.

“I think we had our shot.”

Carlson — who allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven — didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning, but once it happened, Central Springs took advantage of it.

After Kaylee Parks’ leadoff double in the second inning, Anna Dietrich moved her with a sacrifice bunt, Ausenhus drew a walk and Morgan Kelley reached on a bunt fielder’s choice. That set up Gracie Ewen’s RBI sacrifice fly to deep center.

“When they scored it, in my head, I thought this isn’t a problem because I knew we were going to hit the ball,” Carlson said. “We just didn’t get the ball down when we needed to.”

Despite Monday’s disappointment, Lo-Ma is looking to end the season — and the careers of its five seniors — with a strong performance Tuesday.

“Even though tomorrow we can’t get a for-sure place, you want to end the season on a win,” Straight said. “I definitely want to end my high school career on a win, so we’re going to go at it like any other game.”

Logan-Magnolia (27-7).....000 000 0 – 0 4 1

Central Springs (28-3).....000 103 X – 4 4 3

W: Hannah Ausenhus. L: Abbie Carlson

2B: CS, Kaylee Parks, Morgan Kelley

