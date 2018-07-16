FORT DODGE, Iowa — Logan-Magnolia’s Reanna Rife singled to load the bases with one out in the top of the sixth inning, and Central Springs junior Hannah Ausenhus fired two straight balls.
The next sequence, play or decision could easily swing the game.
And so, clinging to a one-run lead with a state semifinal spot on the line, Central Springs called for a team conference in the pitcher’s circle.
The message? Just get the out and have fun with it.
Ausenhus struck out Lo-Ma senior Abbie Carlson and got senior Kenzie Cunard to fly out to protect the lead.
Central Springs tacked on three more runs en route to a 4-0 Class 2-A state quarterfinal win over Lo-Ma at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Monday afternoon. Ausenhus threw seven shutout innings, striking out five and allowing four hits and one walk.
“After I noticed there were bases loaded, I was a little nervous,” Ausenhus said, “but once my coach came out ... I knew we were up one, and we had everything we could (have) to just play our game and get out of it.”
No. 6 Central Springs (28-3) will face top-seeded Louisa-Muscatine (36-6) on Wednesday in the semis at 3 p.m. No. 8 Lo-Ma (27-7) will conclude its season Tuesday in a consolation game against unrated Wilton (25-16).
Monday marked the second straight year Lo-Ma couldn’t score in its state opener. It wasn’t for a lack of chances, though.
In addition to coming up empty with the bases loaded in the sixth, the team stranded a runner in the first, left two in scoring position in the second and was unable to capitalize with two on in the seventh.
Lo-Ma also couldn’t advance leadoff hitter Kylan Straight to third in the third, and she ended up getting caught stealing.
“It was not making the hit when we needed to,” Lo-Ma coach Trent Kuhl said. “We had a couple of opportunities. Bases loaded, our big hitters up, and we didn’t come through with it.
“I think we had our shot.”
Carlson — who allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven — didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning, but once it happened, Central Springs took advantage of it.
After Kaylee Parks’ leadoff double in the second inning, Anna Dietrich moved her with a sacrifice bunt, Ausenhus drew a walk and Morgan Kelley reached on a bunt fielder’s choice. That set up Gracie Ewen’s RBI sacrifice fly to deep center.
“When they scored it, in my head, I thought this isn’t a problem because I knew we were going to hit the ball,” Carlson said. “We just didn’t get the ball down when we needed to.”
Despite Monday’s disappointment, Lo-Ma is looking to end the season — and the careers of its five seniors — with a strong performance Tuesday.
“Even though tomorrow we can’t get a for-sure place, you want to end the season on a win,” Straight said. “I definitely want to end my high school career on a win, so we’re going to go at it like any other game.”
Logan-Magnolia (27-7).....000 000 0 – 0 4 1 Central Springs (28-3).....000 103 X – 4 4 3
W: Hannah Ausenhus. L: Abbie Carlson
2B: CS, Kaylee Parks, Morgan Kelley
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 18: John Olson, and Mary Olson, of Joslyn, Missouri, take cover under ponchos during a rain delay at the College World Series. Weather provided a huge problem in the 2018 CWS.
June 15: Cam'ron Jones checks out Omaha.com, or perhaps Snapchat, during the Huskers' Friday Night Lights camp.
June 9: Terence "Bud" Crawford celebrates his knockout victory over Jeff Horn to win the WBO welterweight title.
May 19: Fremont's Lucas Arps celebrates after winning the Class A 400-meter dash.
May 19: Lincoln Lutheran's Josie Puelz celebrates after clearing 12-2 in the Class C girls pole vault final.
May 17: Omaha Roncalli's Thomas Alitz cheers after scoring the winning run in the Class B state championship on a hit by Logan McGill with two outs in the seventh inning.
May 17: Omaha Creighton Prep's Eric Allbery, right, jumps on the dogpile as the Junior Jays celebrate their Class A state baseball title.
May 16: South Sioux City celebrates after defeating Elkhorn South in the Class B state soccer championship.
May 16: Kearney's Christian Dakan hoists the Class A state soccer trophy alongside his teammates.
May 14: Millard North celebrates its Class A state championship win against Omaha Marian by kissing the trophy.
May 14: Elkhorn celebrates its Class B championship win against Omaha Skutt.
May 9: Creighton's Will Robertson celebrates with Jack Strunc, left, after homering the fifth inning. The Jays beat UNO 10-6.
May 6: The Omaha Storm Chasers play below the newly dedicated Steve Pivovar Press Box at Werner Park.
April 21: Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers during the Tunnel Walk on Saturday.
April 19: Awardee Dante Pettis and former Nebraska football player Johnny Rodgers, right, pictured during the Jet Award dinner.
April 19: Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne attends the Jet Award dinner.
April 18: UNO's Malik Moore pitches against Nebraska. The Mavericks knocked off the Huskers for the first time since 1997.
April 11: Creighton's Will Robertson, left, and Thomas Luevano celebrate scoring on a triple by Jack Strunc.
April 11: Elkhorn South's Mo Gohr gains control of the ball in the Metro Conference tournament.
April 3: Scott Frost directs Husker football practice.
March 31: The boy campers pose for a photo at the Athletes' Training Center Futures Camp at Iowa West Field House.
March 27: Creighton defeats Nebraska 3-1 in the first matchup of the year.
March 25: Kansas' Malik Newman drives to the basket, drawing a blocking foul on Duke's Wendell Carter. The Jayhawks went on to defeat the Blue Devils in Omaha and advance to the Final Four.
March 17: Arizona State defeats Nebraska in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
March 17: Nebraska Wesleyan celebrates winning the NCAA Division III men's basketball championship.
March 17: Creighton defeats Iowa in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
March 17: Creighton's bench cheers as Michael Emodi hits a walk-off homer off Wichita State pitcher Chandler Sanburn in the Jays' home opener.
March 12: The Creighton women's basketball team celebrates making the NCAA tournament.
March 10: Wahoo celebrates winning the Class C-1 boys basketball title.
March 10: Nebraska City Lourdes' Quinten Vasa, center, holds up the trophy with his team.
March 9: Glenwood celebrates after winning its first boys basktball state title in school history.
March 3: Scotus' Maggie Feehan celebrates after winning the Class C-1 title.
March 3: Superior celebrates a Class C-2 championship win over Ravenna.
Feb. 25: Nebraska's Duby Okeke enters Pinnacle Bank Arena with his family at his side on senior night. The Huskers went on to defeat Penn State.
Nebraska's Duby Okeke enters Pinnacle Bank Arena with his family at his side on senior night.
Feb. 24: Creighton's Marcus Foster, left, and Davion Mintz celebrate Creighton's 89-83 overtime victory over Villanova.
Feb. 24: Omaha Creighton Prep's Colin LaFave competes in the 100 fly at the state swimming meet.
Feb. 24: Lincoln Southwest's Anna Heinrich, left, and Josie Ford celebrate their first and second-place finishes in the 50 free at the state swimming meet.
Feb. 17: Kearney’s Phillip Moomey is in the top 20 of his weight class in two national polls. Only a handful of underclassmen are ranked ahead of him.
Feb. 17: Omaha Burke's Jakason Burks does a backflip after defeating Millard South's Caleb Coyle during the 106-pound Class A final at the state wrestling championships.
Jan. 28: Omaha Lancers coach and General Manager David Wilkie talks with players during first-period action.
Jan. 26: UNO's Luke Nogard skates past the referee.
Jan. 16: Nebraska's Nicea Eliely gets excited during pregame introductions as the Huskers went on to beat Iowa.
Nebraska's James Palmer celebrates a home victory over Illinois with Isaiah Roby.
Jan. 9: Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden, left, talks with former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne during the Outland Trophy banquet.
Jan. 4: Omaha Burke's Shereef Mitchell brings the ball up court in the Metro holiday tournament.
Jan. 1: In his final game with Central Florida, now-Nebraska coach Scott Frost raises the Peach Bowl title after defeating Auburn.
