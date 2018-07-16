WAUKEE, Iowa — Three days after defeating Des Moines Lincoln in dominating fashion, Council Bluffs Lewis Central to lost 15-0 to Waukee in four innings in a Class 4-A, Substate 8 semifinal Monday night.
The Warriors (28-11) will face top-seeded and ninth-rated West Des Moines Dowling at 7 p.m. Wedneday for a chance to go to state.
After racking up 13 hits and 12 runs Friday, Lewis Central (20-15) had just two hits and struck out seven times against Waukee. The level of dominance by the Warriors surprised most everybody involved.
“We talked with a lot of coaches in the area, and what happened tonight is not what we heard from people,” L.C. coach Lee Toole said. “Like I told the guys, baseball is a cruel game and what we did Friday night, we had done to us tonight.”
Zack Brown and Colbey Roth had Lewis Central's hits.
Coming through with two-out hits was vital to the Warriors’ scoring explosion. All six runs in the first inning came with two outs, including a 2-run homer by Morrison to start things off.
Waukee proceeded to hit three singles and two doubles before a strikeout put an end to the big start.
Another run in the second inning came with two outs, and their final four runs were with two down in the third.
“They hit the ball well,” Toole said. “We just couldn’t get a break.”
The third inning was Lewis Central’s best chance to get on the board, as Brown and Roth each had hits with two outs but a strikeout by senior Dane Theobald ended the threat.
Theobald, Lewis Central’s clean-up batter, was hardly himself after dislocating his left shoulder at a football camp Sunday. It was the third time he has dislocated it.
The senior knew the Titans had to answer Waukee’s big first inning in the top of the second, but three hard outs ended the inning in a hurry.
“(Our confidence) was really high (after beating DM Lincoln), we felt good. We felt like we had a lot of momentum and we were hitting the ball really good that game and we tried to carry it into this game but baseball is just that kind of sport,” he said. “Anything can happen.”
Toole said Monday’s loss was a microcosm of the season as a whole.
“It’s hard to end the year this way but I also told the kids that this is kind of how our year has been. We’ve been kind of on a roller coaster. We never could get it figured out, we never could get that consistent flow,” Toole said. “From that standpoint, we’ll learn and get better. We have a lot of guys back next year.
C.B. Lewis Central (20-15).........000 0 – 0 2 0 Waukee (28-11).........................627 X – 15 15 0
W: Kyle Sorensen. L: Jake Powell. 2B: W, Ethan Rose 2, Zach Pierson 2, Drew Irvine, Tyler Cleven. HR: W, Jake Morrison.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 18: John Olson, and Mary Olson, of Joslyn, Missouri, take cover under ponchos during a rain delay at the College World Series. Weather provided a huge problem in the 2018 CWS.
June 15: Cam'ron Jones checks out Omaha.com, or perhaps Snapchat, during the Huskers' Friday Night Lights camp.
June 9: Terence "Bud" Crawford celebrates his knockout victory over Jeff Horn to win the WBO welterweight title.
May 19: Fremont's Lucas Arps celebrates after winning the Class A 400-meter dash.
May 19: Lincoln Lutheran's Josie Puelz celebrates after clearing 12-2 in the Class C girls pole vault final.
May 17: Omaha Roncalli's Thomas Alitz cheers after scoring the winning run in the Class B state championship on a hit by Logan McGill with two outs in the seventh inning.
May 17: Omaha Creighton Prep's Eric Allbery, right, jumps on the dogpile as the Junior Jays celebrate their Class A state baseball title.
May 16: South Sioux City celebrates after defeating Elkhorn South in the Class B state soccer championship.
May 16: Kearney's Christian Dakan hoists the Class A state soccer trophy alongside his teammates.
May 14: Millard North celebrates its Class A state championship win against Omaha Marian by kissing the trophy.
May 14: Elkhorn celebrates its Class B championship win against Omaha Skutt.
May 9: Creighton's Will Robertson celebrates with Jack Strunc, left, after homering the fifth inning. The Jays beat UNO 10-6.
May 6: The Omaha Storm Chasers play below the newly dedicated Steve Pivovar Press Box at Werner Park.
April 21: Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers during the Tunnel Walk on Saturday.
April 19: Awardee Dante Pettis and former Nebraska football player Johnny Rodgers, right, pictured during the Jet Award dinner.
April 19: Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne attends the Jet Award dinner.
April 18: UNO's Malik Moore pitches against Nebraska. The Mavericks knocked off the Huskers for the first time since 1997.
April 11: Creighton's Will Robertson, left, and Thomas Luevano celebrate scoring on a triple by Jack Strunc.
April 11: Elkhorn South's Mo Gohr gains control of the ball in the Metro Conference tournament.
April 3: Scott Frost directs Husker football practice.
March 31: The boy campers pose for a photo at the Athletes' Training Center Futures Camp at Iowa West Field House.
March 27: Creighton defeats Nebraska 3-1 in the first matchup of the year.
March 25: Kansas' Malik Newman drives to the basket, drawing a blocking foul on Duke's Wendell Carter. The Jayhawks went on to defeat the Blue Devils in Omaha and advance to the Final Four.
March 17: Arizona State defeats Nebraska in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
March 17: Nebraska Wesleyan celebrates winning the NCAA Division III men's basketball championship.
March 17: Creighton defeats Iowa in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
March 17: Creighton's bench cheers as Michael Emodi hits a walk-off homer off Wichita State pitcher Chandler Sanburn in the Jays' home opener.
March 12: The Creighton women's basketball team celebrates making the NCAA tournament.
March 10: Wahoo celebrates winning the Class C-1 boys basketball title.
March 10: Nebraska City Lourdes' Quinten Vasa, center, holds up the trophy with his team.
March 9: Glenwood celebrates after winning its first boys basktball state title in school history.
March 3: Scotus' Maggie Feehan celebrates after winning the Class C-1 title.
March 3: Superior celebrates a Class C-2 championship win over Ravenna.
Feb. 25: Nebraska's Duby Okeke enters Pinnacle Bank Arena with his family at his side on senior night. The Huskers went on to defeat Penn State.
Nebraska's Duby Okeke enters Pinnacle Bank Arena with his family at his side on senior night.
Feb. 24: Creighton's Marcus Foster, left, and Davion Mintz celebrate Creighton's 89-83 overtime victory over Villanova.
Feb. 24: Omaha Creighton Prep's Colin LaFave competes in the 100 fly at the state swimming meet.
Feb. 24: Lincoln Southwest's Anna Heinrich, left, and Josie Ford celebrate their first and second-place finishes in the 50 free at the state swimming meet.
Feb. 17: Kearney’s Phillip Moomey is in the top 20 of his weight class in two national polls. Only a handful of underclassmen are ranked ahead of him.
Feb. 17: Omaha Burke's Jakason Burks does a backflip after defeating Millard South's Caleb Coyle during the 106-pound Class A final at the state wrestling championships.
Jan. 28: Omaha Lancers coach and General Manager David Wilkie talks with players during first-period action.
Jan. 26: UNO's Luke Nogard skates past the referee.
Jan. 16: Nebraska's Nicea Eliely gets excited during pregame introductions as the Huskers went on to beat Iowa.
Nebraska's James Palmer celebrates a home victory over Illinois with Isaiah Roby.
Jan. 9: Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden, left, talks with former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne during the Outland Trophy banquet.
Jan. 4: Omaha Burke's Shereef Mitchell brings the ball up court in the Metro holiday tournament.
Jan. 1: In his final game with Central Florida, now-Nebraska coach Scott Frost raises the Peach Bowl title after defeating Auburn.
