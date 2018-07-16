WAUKEE, Iowa — Three days after defeating Des Moines Lincoln in dominating fashion, Council Bluffs Lewis Central to lost 15-0 to Waukee in four innings in a Class 4-A, Substate 8 semifinal Monday night.

The Warriors (28-11) will face top-seeded and ninth-rated West Des Moines Dowling at 7 p.m. Wedneday for a chance to go to state.

After racking up 13 hits and 12 runs Friday, Lewis Central (20-15) had just two hits and struck out seven times against Waukee. The level of dominance by the Warriors surprised most everybody involved.

“We talked with a lot of coaches in the area, and what happened tonight is not what we heard from people,” L.C. coach Lee Toole said. “Like I told the guys, baseball is a cruel game and what we did Friday night, we had done to us tonight.”

Zack Brown and Colbey Roth had Lewis Central's hits. 

Coming through with two-out hits was vital to the Warriors’ scoring explosion. All six runs in the first inning came with two outs, including a 2-run homer by Morrison to start things off.

Waukee proceeded to hit three singles and two doubles before a strikeout put an end to the big start.

Another run in the second inning came with two outs, and their final four runs were with two down in the third.

“They hit the ball well,” Toole said. “We just couldn’t get a break.”

The third inning was Lewis Central’s best chance to get on the board, as Brown and Roth each had hits with two outs but a strikeout by senior Dane Theobald ended the threat.

Theobald, Lewis Central’s clean-up batter, was hardly himself after dislocating his left shoulder at a football camp Sunday. It was the third time he has dislocated it.

The senior knew the Titans had to answer Waukee’s big first inning in the top of the second, but three hard outs ended the inning in a hurry.

“(Our confidence) was really high (after beating DM Lincoln), we felt good. We felt like we had a lot of momentum and we were hitting the ball really good that game and we tried to carry it into this game but baseball is just that kind of sport,” he said. “Anything can happen.”

Toole said Monday’s loss was a microcosm of the season as a whole.

“It’s hard to end the year this way but I also told the kids that this is kind of how our year has been. We’ve been kind of on a roller coaster. We never could get it figured out, we never could get that consistent flow,” Toole said. “From that standpoint, we’ll learn and get better. We have a lot of guys back next year.

C.B. Lewis Central (20-15).........000 0 – 0 2 0

Waukee (28-11).........................627 X – 15 15 0

W: Kyle Sorensen. L: Jake Powell. 2B: W, Ethan Rose 2, Zach Pierson 2, Drew Irvine, Tyler Cleven. HR: W, Jake Morrison.

