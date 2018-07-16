HARLAN, Iowa — Don Lyons’ sub-.500 Denison-Schleswig baseball team trailed No. 1 Harlan by seven runs entering the fifth inning.
The Monarchs had managed just two hits. But there was Lyons, yelling at his players to be active in the dugout, challenging them not to relax.
“Show some pride!’’ he barked more than once.
Then Denison-Schleswig started mashing. Jade Magnuson launched a mammoth three-run homer. Drew Polzin added a solo shot. Suddenly, the Monarchs pulled within two entering the sixth.
But in Lyons’ final game in the purple and gold, there was no Hollywood ending. Nick Foss countered with a three-run shot of his own, and Harlan eliminated Denison 10-5 Monday in a Class 3-A district final.
In 37 years of coaching baseball, including the past 30 at Denison and Denison-Schleswig, Lyons had compiled a record of 677-571 (.542), including three state appearances and a 1994 state title. He had previously announced this would be his last year. He also won a combined 418 girls and boys basketball games in 29 years, including 25 years with the Monarchs.
On Monday, they made things mighty interesting.
“They battled back, showed a lot of pride, and gave (us) an opportunity,’’ Lyons said. “That’s all you can ask for. If that’s the No. 1 team in the state, we’re not too far behind.’’
Harlan (30-3) will seek its eighth straight state appearance at 7 p.m. Wednesday when it meets unrated Winterset (18-10) in the Substate 8 final in Harlan. Denison ended at 17-19.
Harlan coach Steve Daeges has won 675 games in his decorated career. He said he will miss matching wits with Lyons.
“Believe it or not, it was just a little bit emotional for me,’’ Daeges said. “Because I really think he does a great job. We talked a little bit there right after the game. I said, ‘It’s been great competing against you.’ We’re kind of like kids. Between the lines, we get after it. Off the field, we respect each other a lot.’’
After Polzin’s home run in the sixth, Denison had runners at second and third with one out, trailing 7-4. Jaden Langenfeld’s sacrifice fly made it 7-5, but a perfect relay from Logan Klaassen to Ryan Doran to Joey Moser cut down Dawson Dorhout trying to advance to third, ending the inning.
Daeges said that was one of the game’s biggest plays.
“You teach your outfielders to throw to the cutoff and hopefully something like that happens,’’ he said.
Sophomore Connor Bruck steadied himself and worked a scoreless seventh to improve to 8-0.
Until Foss’ three-run shot in the sixth, Jack Mendlik had worked 2⅓ scoreless innings of relief to keep the Monarchs in contention.
“Jack came in there and kept us in the game,’’ Lyons said. “We finally got some guys on, got some clutch hits, put a little pressure on them.
“It’s never over till it’s over. When you’ve been in the business as long as I have, you’ve seen some things that you just can’t believe ever happened. But they do happen. You just can never give up.’’
Under Lyons’ watch, Denison built one of the nicest clubhouses and press boxes in the state. They often traveled to Minneapolis to play in the Metrodome, and they made annual treks to play in minor league ballparks around Iowa.
“I think I’ve been a part of something special at Denison,’’ said The World-Herald’s 1998 Western Iowa Coach of the Year. “I wanted my guys, when they were done, to say, ‘These are memories that will last a lifetime.’’’
Even though they have different coaching styles, Lyons has always had an admirer in Daeges.
“Sometimes I think we’re probably some of the old dinosaurs that still believe in the old school, doing things right,’’ he said. “That takes a lot of dedication, not only on the coach’s part, but the kids and the community. I just think he’s done a great job all these years.’’
