FORT DODGE, Iowa — Atlantic relied on a simple winning recipe this summer: strong pitching, quality defense and timely hitting.
On Monday, its pitching was up to par, but its defense wasn’t in top form and its timely hitting disappeared entirely.
The result was a 3-0 Class 3-A state quarterfinal loss to Humboldt.
“That was clearly the difference in the game,” Atlantic coach Terry Hinzmann said. “When Humboldt got runners in scoring position, they got them across the plate. And we had runners and couldn’t get the hit to be able to drive them in.”
No. 4 Humboldt (31-3) advances to face top-seeded Davenport Assumption (37-3) in Wednesday’s semifinals. No. 7 Atlantic’s (30-6) season will end on Tuesday with a consolation game against unrated Benton Community (27-15) at 3 p.m.
Humboldt pitcher Ellie Jacobsen held the Trojans at bay Monday with a two-hit shutout, striking out two and walking three. Although she didn’t overpower Atlantic, with the help of her defense, the sophomore was able to narrowly elude trouble every time it materialized.
It happened in the first inning when she loaded the bases without giving up a hit and escaped with a groundout.
In the fourth, Atlantic’s Olivia Engler reached on an error with two outs before an inning-ending groundout.
Baylee Newell delivered Atlantic’s first hit of the game in the fifth, and a hit batsman prompted a conference in the circle. Another timely groundout ended the threat.
Kennedy Goergen singled and reached second on Mackenzie Waters’ sacrifice bunt during the Trojans’ last stand in the seventh. That ended with a groundout, too.
“It seemed like it was every inning,” Hinzmann said.
Humboldt scored what proved to be the winning run in the third inning after stringing together three consecutive hits with one out. Carlie Thompson, who started the rally, was gunned down at the plate by Atlantic second baseman Reagan Pellett after a single to center by Jori Hajek, but Mady Lange drove it in with an RBI single in the next at-bat.
Two innings later, the Wildcats tacked on two more with another three-hit sequence. After Hajek singled through the right side, Lange drove her in with a fence-hitting RBI double and Jacobson made it 3-0 with an RBI single up the middle.
Atlantic also posted three uncharacteristic errors on the night.
“I don’t know if it was a little bit of a harder playing surface than we’re used to, but you can make all the excuses you want,” Hinzmann said. “The bottom line is, you’ve got to make plays when you come to the state tournament, and in a couple of instances, we didn’t.”
Atlantic senior Ally Anderson allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out three. She also had a trio of towering shots that looked like had a chance of landing on the other side of the fence.
All, however, found a way into an outfielder’s glove, the most notable of which was flashy grab made by Thompson made at the fence with her back partially to diamond.
“I wished they’d went over, but they just didn’t go where we wanted them to today,” Anderson said. “Hopefully tomorrow we can come out with a win and finish the season out right.”
