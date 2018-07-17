Iowa baseball roundup: St. Albert exorcises demons; Treynor returns to state and more

HARLAN, Iowa — Needing to exorcise its demons, the Council Bluffs St. Albert baseball team went straight to the Vatican.
In four of the past five seasons, the Falcons had lost in the substate final at Jim Goeser Field in Harlan. In all, they had dropped 11 straight at their house of horrors.
So when heavy rains hit early Tuesday afternoon in Glenwood — the original site of this year’s substate final — sure enough, the game was moved to Harlan.
That news spurred St. Albert assistant Bobby Reisz to bring along the holy water and rosary he had acquired during a trip to Vatican City to see Pope Benedict in the mid-2000s. He displayed both prominently in the dugout, and No. 7 St. Albert went out and blasted Nodaway Valley 10-0 in a five-inning Class 1-A substate final.
In all, the Falcons (31-9) had lost substate finals in five of the past six seasons. But they are into their ninth state tournament and first since 2011.
As they’ve done throughout the season, the Falcons followed the lead of senior Garret Reisz, the son of the Falcon assistant. He fired a one-hit shutout while striking out seven, walking two and hitting one. At the plate, he went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, a homer and four RBIs. He raised his season batting average to .504, his on-base percentage to .604 and his slugging percentage to 1.044.
Nodaway Valley (11-14)........000 00— 0 1 4
CB St. Albert (31-9).............431 2x—10 7 0
W: Garret Reisz (7-2). L: Spencer Thompson (3-3). 2B: SA, Reisz, Carson Kress. 3B: SA, Lance Wright, Alan Powers-Wettestad, Reisz. HR: SA, Reisz (15).
— Kevin White
Treynor returns to state
HARLAN, Iowa — After finishing last season 32-5 and making the state tournament, the Treynor baseball program appears to be ahead of schedule in its supposed rebuild.
The Cardinals (19-13) advanced to state for the seventh time in school history and the fourth time since 2012 on Tuesday by defeating Carroll Kuemper 11-3 in a Class 2-A substate final at Jim Goeser Field.
Six seniors departed from last year’s state tournament squad, leading Treynor coach Bob Mantell to believe 2018 would have some growing pains.
But his young squad continued to impress and continued to improve and will now have the opportunity to redeem last year’s 5-0 loss in the first round to Iowa City Regina.
Sophomore Drew Petersen was dominant on the mound for the Cardinals, striking out eight and giving up just two hits and two runs in 52⁄3 innings. Senior Dean Bedell led the way at the plate, going 2 for 4 with four RBIs, while sophomore Kristian Martens was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
The Cardinals jumped on the Knights early with five runs in the second inning, thanks to four walks, a hit batter and a three-run single to right-center field by Bedell with the bases loaded.
In the third, a sac fly gave the Knights their first run. An RBI single by Kyle Berg made it 5-2, but a diving grab by Treynor center fielder Kyle Christensen ended the inning with two runners stranded.
Treynor (19-13)................050 132 0—11 8 1
Carroll Kuemper (18-14)....002 001 0— 3 5 4
W: Drew Petersen. L: Cole Halbur. 2B: T, Nate McCombs, Brenden Dingus.
— Connor Schuessler
Tri-Center finds gaps in win
CARROLL, Iowa — At Merchants Park, there’s far more space for a ball to fall, drop or roll away than your average field.
And on Tuesday night, that was a good thing for Tri-Center’s state tournament hopes.
With a trip to Principal Park on the line, the ninth-ranked Trojans exposed the gaps and racked up eight runs on 14 hits on their way to an 8-3 Class 1-A substate final victory over No. 10 CAM.
Now, they’re headed back to state for the second time in three years and the fifth time in history.
CAM tied the game with a pair of runs on two hits and an error in the second inning and made things interesting with a run off three straight hits in the bottom of the seventh.
But it wasn’t the Cougars’ night.
With two on and two out, Tri-Center senior shortstop Jackson Nelson fielded the final out, sending the gloves flying and the Trojans dogpiling on the mound .
For the second time in his career, Tri-Center’s Dan Kenealy recorded the win that pushed the Trojans (21-2) to state. The senior was dominant for most of the game, limiting CAM to just two hits in the first six innings, and three runs on five hits and two walks on the night.
Kenealy also contributed a standout performance at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs. His RBI triple in the second inning gave the Trojans a 3-2 lead . His RBI single in the fifth plated the team’s final run.
CAM (20-8)...............020 000 1—3 5 0
Tri-Center (21-2).......214 010 x—8 14 2
W: Dan Kenealy. L: Thomas Hensley. 2B: TC, Kyle Siebels 2, Bryson Freeberg, Pete Turner. 3B: T-C, Dan Kenealy, Pete Turner.
— Blake Baxter
