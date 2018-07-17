FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Logan-Magnolia girls were up at 8 a.m. for breakfast Tuesday and didn’t head to Rogers Sports Complex until 11:30.

“We had about two hours where we just had to sit and think about the game,” Lo-Ma senior Megan Wilson said. “For us seniors, we were all in a dorm room together, so we were just thinking about how it was going to be our last game. We really wanted to end with a win.”

After falling 4-0 to Central Springs in a Class 2-A state quarterfinal Monday afternoon, Lo-Ma returned to Rogers and grinded out a 4-3 consolation-game victory over Wilton, locking up a tie for fifth place in Class 2-A.

The Beavers twice came back from down a run to take the lead or tie the game before Lo-Ma senior Kylan Straight’s RBI double drove in pinch-runner Kylie Morrison in the fourth inning and gave the Panthers the lead for good.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be (easy),” Lo-Ma coach Trent Kuhl said, “but I also knew the heart of these girls up and down the lineup. They give 110 percent, even though they’re hurting a little bit.

“I just can’t say enough about their heart and their desire.”

Wilton (25-17)..................002 100 0—3 6 3

Logan-Magnolia (28-7).......102 100 x—4 6 2

W: Abbie Carlson. L: Mila Johnson. 2B: W, Kortney Drake; Lo-Ma, Kylan Straight.

Atlantic’s season ends with loss

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Atlantic’s softball season ended with an 8-1 loss to Benton Community in a Class 3-A consolation game Tuesday at Rogers Sports Complex.

For the second day in a row, the Trojans (30-7) were able to muster only two hits.

The Bobcats (28-15) scored six runs on three hits and four Atlantic errors in the third inning, then tacked on two more in the fourth to take an eight-run lead.

The Trojans’ only run came on an RBI groundout by Reagan Pellett that scored Alyssa Derby in the sixth.

Benton Community (28-15).......006 200 0—8 8 0

Atlantic (30-7).........................000 001 0—1 2 6

W: Katelyn Buscher. L: Ally Anderson. 2B: B, Buscher

