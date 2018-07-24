Moser brothers deliver key plays as Harlan hangs on against Boone in Class 3-A quarterfinal

DES MOINES — Senior Jared Moser delivered Harlan Community’s biggest hit, a two-run, fifth-inning single that gave his team a 3-2 lead.
However, Moser’s little brother, eighth-grader Joey, had the game-winning RBI, working a bases-loaded walk to push the Cyclones back on top by a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Does that mean Joey Moser gets bragging rights around the house?
“No, I don’t think so,’’ said Jared firmly, setting the record straight.
Either way, the Mosers are thrilled to have at least one more high school game together. Top-rated Harlan survived a major scare from unrated Boone, winning 5-4 in a Class 3-A state baseball quarterfinal Tuesday at Principal Park.
The thriller had three lead changes in the final three innings. Second-seeded Harlan (32-3) advances to its sixth state semifinal in eight years and will meet seventh-rated, sixth-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock (34-7) in Friday’s 11 a.m. semifinal.
Harlan escaped on a night when many things didn’t go its way. The Cyclones were victims of a hidden-ball trick, and once on a Boone overthrow at first, the ball caromed right back into play, allowing the Toreadors to easily throw out the runner.
“I’ve never seen so many things,’’ Harlan coach Steve Daeges said. “It kind of felt like, well, this is not our night. But we just kind of hung in there. ... We haven’t been behind that many times this year, so that was kind of a gut-check to see how we’d respond, and we did a good job.’’
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Luke Schaben reached on an error for Harlan and Logan Klaassen singled. With two down, Jared Moser laced a 2-2 pitch for a two-run single to right, giving the Cyclones a 3-2 lead.
“I knew what had to be done,’’ Jared Moser said. “I’ve played here five years in a row. It’s a lot easier when you can stay calm.’’
Boone regained the lead in the top of the sixth, as Jackson Smith and Corbin Wafful drove in runs.
Toreador starter Evan Appenzeller, who had thrown a gutsy game to keep his team in contention, struggled with his control in the bottom of the inning. With one out, he hit Nick Foss and Connor Bruck. With two down, he walked Klaassen to load the bases. Then Jacob Bartley walked to tie it.
That brought up the 5-foot-4, 120-pound Joey Moser. With a 3-2 count and everyone in the park standing, the younger Moser took ball four on a pitch just high to give Harlan a 5-4 lead.
“We’ve actually been working on that a lot in practice,’’ he said. “I’ve been getting pitched high all year. I’m trying to learn not to swing at that pitch.’’
Harlan starter Brett Sears struck out 12 but walked five. He’d walked only 11 on the season entering the game. He handed the ball to Bruck in the seventh after getting a strikeout and then surrendering singles to Jayton Hull and Appenzeller.
Bruck got Zach Needham on a comebacker, moving the runners to second and third with two outs. On a 3-2 pitch, he struck out Clay Cornelis on a high fastball to end the game.
“Connor did a fantastic job,’’ Daeges said “I just think we’re very, very fortunate to get out of here with a win. Our kids never believe they’re going to lose. They know it’s a seven-inning game.’’
Joey Moser learned in the interview area that he wouldn’t get bragging rights around the house, since his older brother had the biggest hit and not a walk. He was fine with that.
“Jared’s the oldest, so I can’t brag much around him,’’ he said.
