No. 1 Harlan not given top seed while seeking fourth straight title game appearance

By Kevin White
WORLD-HERALD STAFF WRITER
DES MOINES – Harlan Community is the top-rated team in Class 3-A, has reached the championship game the past three summers and is making its eighth straight state appearance.
However, third-rated Davenport Assumption earned the top seed in the tournament by a vote of the qualifying coaches. Just don’t expect to hear the Cyclones complaining about that.
“There’s eight teams,’’ junior Brett Sears said. “You’ve got to win three games, no matter what seed you are.’’
Second-seeded Harlan will begin pursuit of its fourth state title on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against seventh-seeded Boone (24-8) at Principal Park.
Harlan coach Steve Daeges was asked what impressed him most about his program winning 24 straight district and substate games over the past eight years.
“I guess the consistency of that,’’ he said. “I guess it just tells us that we’re doing a good job throughout the year of preparing our guys. I think our kids put in a lot of hard work during the year behind the scenes.’’
Sears (9-1, 1.06 ERA) is expected to get the nod for Harlan in the opener. The Western Illinois recruit boasts a 27-3 career pitching record and has been an every-day starter since the first game of his eighth-grade year. This season, he has 100 strikeouts and 11 walks.
Daeges said Sears made some trips to Omaha in the offseason to work with a pitching coach. Those sessions have made his windup more compact and given him more efficiency.
“You don’t get guys that come along with an arm like that every year,’’ Daeges said.
Sears said Harlan’s primary goal every year is to reach Des Moines.
“Once we get there, you try to make some noise, get a few wins and see if we can come home with that championship trophy,’’ he said.
Harlan ranks third in the 3-A field with a .346 team batting average. Senior Ryan Doran leads 3-A qualifiers in doubles (18), and ranks second in on-base percentage (.579) and third in slugging percentage (.907).
With 32 RBIs, Doran joins four teammates with at least 30 RBIs: Nick Foss (34), Luke Schaben (33), Logan Klaassen (31) and Sears (30).
Boone is making its 11th state appearance and fifth in 10 years. Its top pitchers have been seniors Evan Appenzeller (9-3, 2.45) and Spencer Wilkening (6-2, 1.57). Appenzeller also leads the club in homers (nine), RBIs (29) and batting average (.398).
Daeges said that even though his squad has played on the final Saturday the last three years, it’s never an easy task.
“You have eight excellent ballteams, and you have to have a little bit of luck,’’ he said.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
