The American Legion baseball team from Millard West has reached the semifinals of the Gopher Classic in Minneapolis.
The Roof Tech Wildcats won two games Monday to stave off elimination. Coach Steve Frey’s squad defeated Mitchell, South Dakota, 6-3 before rallying for a 16-7 victory over Moorhead, Minnesota.
In the win over Moorhead, the Wildcats trailed 7-0 before taking the lead with a 10-run third inning. Garrett Kennedy finished with six RBIs.
“We put a hurting on them that one inning,’’ Frey said. “Overall, it was a good day for us.’’
Roof Tech (32-6) will play Excelsior, Minnesota, in a semifinal at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The winner of that game will play the winner of the other semifinal between Rapid City, South Dakota, and Fargo, North Dakota, on Tuesday afternoon for the championship.
Two other Nebraska teams, Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) and Medicine Man Pharmacy (Omaha Skutt), reached the tourney’s final eight but lost Monday. Prep fell to Rapid City 7-4, and Skutt lost to Excelsior 8-0.
The 96-team Gopher Classic is the largest Legion tournament in the nation.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Get email notifications on Mike Patterson daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Mike Patterson posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.