Powerhouse Nebraska Elite can be overlooked, but has Division I caliber talent

Powerhouse Nebraska Elite went 2-3 in Atlanta last weekend at the Under Armour Challenge, which featured four of the top 10 teams in prephoops.com's 17U grassroots rankings.
2019 Omaha Bryan guard Javen Udofia strained his patellar tendon in the first game of the week. Coach Randy Skierka is optimistic that the injury will not keep Udofia out for long during this crucial live period.
“We are hoping to have him back for the West Coast Elite Summer Classic," Skierka said. "This tournament is loaded with majority of teams being Nike-EYBL and UAA teams. We will need Javen on the floor as our general.”
Powerhouse will play in Los Angeles next week and in Las Vegas at the end of July.
Powerhouse Nebraska Elite 17U can sometimes be overlooked. Though they may not be the best team in Nebraska, there is no doubt they have some Division I-caliber talent on their roster and will look to seize their opportunities for the rest of the live period in July.
"The boys started playing with each other, trusting each other. We go to Phoenix now for a few days and will practice on continuing to improve as a team, then head to Los Angeles for the weekend”.
Here are some standouts from the tournament.
2019 Seward wing Nate Lliteras
Lliteras, a 6-foot-7 wing, put his versatility and athleticism on display in front of dozens of college coaches in Atlanta. Lliteras’ ability to score from all three levels and his ability to switch on defense make him valuable in the eyes of colleges coaches. Lliteras averaged 7.2 points per game on 73 percent shooting, scoring from all over the floor. He also shot 82 percent from the foul line. Lliteras’ Division I appeal is growing, and he received his first D-I offer from Stony Brook on Thursday and added one from Army on Monday.
2019 Kearney forward Shiloh Robinson
Robinson, a 6-foot-7 forward, has begun to garner D-I interest with his combination of athleticism and improving offense. Robinson is known for his ability to contest shots at the rim and his electrifying finishing on the other end. He has improved his perimeter game this spring, which is impressive since he virtually lost an entire year of development — and his junior season — with a broken wrist. In Atlanta he averaged 14.8 points per game, often scoring on bigger defenders, to the pleasant surprise of observing coaches. “Shiloh brings nonstop energy on both ends of the floor," Skierka said. "Shiloh will excel at the next level on his hard work alone. He can shoot the 3-ball, takes bigs off of the dribble and post you up with great post moves.” Robinson hit his stride just in time for the NCAA live period and turned a solid week into offers from Rice, South Dakota and Radford.
Other Powerhouse Nebraska Elite prospects that figure to receive Division I attention include:
2019 Papillion-LaVista South forward Lök Wur
Wur, a 6-9 forward, has yet to receive a D-I offer but has received interest from UNO, South Dakota, Northern Colorado, Eastern Kentucky and Florida Atlantic. Wur’s length and uncommon skill for a forward are what catches the eyes of D-I coaches in his case. He is adept at running the floor, contesting shots, playmaking from the post, and is also a capable perimeter shooter.
2019 Omaha Bryan guard Javen Udofia
Udofia, a 6-1 guard, has received interest from regionals schools like UNO and South Dakota. Udofia is a playmaker whose best attribute is his athleticism. He is able to use his combination of explosiveness and ball handling to get through and around defenders, setting up teammates or scoring for himself on his way to the rim. He is also a very good rebounder for a guard, putting his athleticism and toughness to chip in on the boards.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.