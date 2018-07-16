2020 point guard Bowen Born received his first and so far only Division I offer from Northern Iowa on May 8.
Born, the son of a former UNO and Iowa State player, averaged 18.4 points, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 rebounds a game his sophomore season at Norwalk (Iowa) High.
His best basketball attribute might just be his high basketball IQ and on-court leadership that keep recruiters calling.
He can handle the ball under pressure with some of the best point guards in the Midwest.
“I work on my ball handling a lot,” the crafty 5-foot-10, 160-pound junior said. “Obviously as a point guard you have to be able to handle the rock. I work about 30 to 45 minutes a day just on that and a lot of time shooting every day.”
Size may be a concern for some college coaching staffs, but Born has learned to adjust his game.
“Obviously I’m not the biggest guy,” he said. “I’ve been working on my mid-range a lot, and I rely on my 3-pointer,” he said. “Kids are a lot bigger and more athletic as you get old,r so getting to the basket isn’t going to be as easy. My mid-range pull-up we have been working on a lot and I’ve noticed I shoot it a lot more.”
Born has been around basketball his entire life. His father, Mike is a 13-year veteran NBA scout with the Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets and now with the Indiana Pacers.
Mike Born played at UNO for two years before transferring to Iowa State, where he averaged 10.6 points per game to help the Cyclones make the NCAA tournament in 1989.
Born made the trip to UNO for its elite camp on June 21 and went to to Northern Iowa the following day.
Midwest schools that are in regular contact with Born other than Northern Iowa and UNO include Power Five programs Nebraska, Iowa and Iowa State. Minnesota has kept in contact as well, along with Drake and Colorado State.
Born will wait to make plans for visits until after his AAU season is finished withthe Iowa Barnstormers Adidas Gauntlet 16U team.
“I don’t have anything lined up but I do want to visit Colorado State sometime soon,” Born said. “I have built a strong connection with coach (Ali) Farokhmanesh when that staff was at Drake.”
Born is in no rush to make a decision on his future after high school and will take his time with the recruitment process.
“I’m not even thinking about making a decision,” he said. “I will wait until maybe next summer to make a commitment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.