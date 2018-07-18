Recruiting report: Seward's Nate Lliteras
Buy Now

Nate Lliteras, left, has interest from Air Force, Kent State, Campbell, Western Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Mercer, Kennesaw State and Belmont. 

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

The mid-major schools are beginning to extend offers to Seward wing Nate Lliteras.

Lliteras' first offer come on Thursday from Stony Brook (Suffolk County, N.Y.). He then received another from Army-West Point on Monday, with a third coming from Rider on Tuesday.

Lliteras, a 6-foot-5½ inch, 190-pound prospect, has turned a strong AAU season playing for Powerhouse Nebraska Elite into three Division-I offers and interest from Air Force, Kent State, Campbell, Western Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Mercer, Kennesaw State and Belmont.

“I believe my versatility will be my calling card at the Division-I level,” Lliteras said. “My ability to shoot from the outside, which opens up offense for the whole team, will be another one of my strong suits when playing at the next level.”

Lliteras is an explosive athlete with a reputation of being able to finish at the rim both in the open floor and in traffic. When last measured, he recorded a 30-inch vertical leap.

After playing in the Under Armour Challenge in Atlanta last weekend, Lliteras and his teammates are in Phoenix for a few days before heading to Los Angeles and Las Vegas to round out the AAU season.

“Our goals are to play as a team and compete until the final whistle," he said.

Lliteras has been working hard during the offseason to fill the holes in his game.

“My strength, shooting consistency, and mid range scoring ability are skills I have been focusing on and working to improve,” he said. “I’ve been trying to have a more aggressive mentality on both ends. I know I have the ability and having that confidence and aggressiveness are important.”

He will value the right fit more than anything when it comes to choosing a school, and said he's going to continue playing his game and finding what program is right for him. One thing is for certain, Lliteras will not be short on suitors when deciding where he wants to play basketball at the next level.

The latest Nebraska high school recruiting reports

Check out the latest reports from NebHSRecruiting.com to find out the future of Nebraska high school's top athletes.

1 of 32

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription