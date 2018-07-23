For his work this AAU season on the Adidas Gauntlet, 2019 Creighton commit Shereef Mitchell earned an invitation to participate in the 2018 Adidas-All American Camp this week.
Mitchell is one of 50 players from the Adidas Gauntlet Gold level teams selected to participate in the three-day camp in Ladera Ranch, California.
Mitchell will meet his OSA teammates in Kansas City later this week for their final AAU tournament of the summer.
OSA teams find success
There are 52 AAU basketball programs that participate at the top level of the Adidas Gauntlet. Of those 52, only one had all three age groups make the Elite Eight of the Adidas Summer Championships.
The OSA Crusader 17U, 16U and 15U Adidas Gauntlet teams did just that.
The 15U Crusaders made it all the way to the championship game before losing 57-45 to Team Lillard of Sacramento, California.
"It was an emotional roller coaster of a weekend," coach Mitch Albers said. "We were on top of the mountain playing against and beating Compton Magic, then the chip on our guys shoulder went away."
After defeating Compton Magic in their first game, OSA 15U Gauntlet lost its next two pool-play games. A 63-42 loss to EG10 Basketball Club (Newburgh, Indiana) and a 53-21 loss to Louisiana Supreme Gold (New Orleans, Louisiana) left the 15's at 1-2 in their pool and with a tougher draw in tournament play.
"The guys just competed and matured from the Louisiana Supreme game to the tournament play," Albers said.
Albers' team responded as they won four straight, defeating Team New England (Farmingham, Massachusetts), Joe Johnson Hawks (Little Rock, Arkansas), Team Knight (Miami, Fl) and Atlanta Celtics (Georgia) in the semifinals before falling in the championship.
"There is nothing given and you never know if you are ever going to make it that far," Albers said. "So I told the guys to enjoy the ride and enjoy the moment in front of the college coaches watching and just playing in L.A. because you never know if you will experience that again."
OSA 15U does have Division I talent. Elkhorn South sophomore guard Preston Murphy has offers from Buffalo and UNLV. Millard North sophomore wing Hunter Sallis received his first offer from Drake in May.
The 16U team finished pool play with a 1-2 record on Thursday and Friday. Saturday was a different story.
Omaha Westside sophomore Jadin Booth led his team to the final eight. Booth, who received his first Division I scholarship offer from UNO on June 26, led OSA in scoring. He scored 17 in a 64-51 win against John Wall Elite (Raleigh, North Carolina), 27 in a 71-63 win over Louisiana Supreme Gold and 22 in the 87-78 elite eight loss to Garner Road (Raleigh, North Carolina).
The 17U Crusaders were led by Lincoln Pius X guard Charlie Easley in scoring (13.3 ppg). They went 6-2 on the weekend and made it to the semifinals, which is nothing new for this group.
Their two losses came to D1 Minnesota (Minneapolis) in pool play and Compton Magic (California) in the semifinals. Both teams are consensus top-five teams, according to the two major AAU team rankings in the country.
