Lincoln High quarterback Cedric Case commits to North Dakota

Lincoln High senior quarterback Cedric Case realized a lifelong dream Monday by committing to North Dakota.
"It has been my dream to play Division I football my whole life and I didn't want to waste my time on it," Case said. (North Dakota has) a great staff and I loved the campus so I pulled the trigger."
Case, 2019's No. 10 overall in-state player and top-rated quarterback, passed for 3,294 yards. 35 touchdown and four interceptions his junior season. His average of 324.9 passing yards a game broke the 11-man state record.
Case was one of a handful of players from Nebraska that attended the Fighting Hawks' elite camp Saturday. His performance was enough to earn him the scholarship offer.
"The camp went great," he said. "I thought I performed really well."
Case is the second Lincoln High senior to commit to FCS North Dakota in the past three days. Links senior safety Darius Luff committed Saturday.
"Darius played a big part in me committing there," Case said. "We are really close and I'm super happy for him. It made the decision easier on me."
North Dakota has one spot available for a quarterback in the class of 2019 and Case was the one the coveted the most.
"They told me I was the best quarterback they have seen this summer and they are only taking one quarterback in the class," he said. "I'm excited for my future at North Dakota."
Case and Lincoln High open the 2018 season Aug. 24 at Bellevue West.
Excited to have received my first Division 1 offer from the University of North Dakota, and with that I’m blessed to announce my commitment to UND as well! #TakeFl19ht 🏈 pic.twitter.com/EPCajYKUVd— Cedric Case (@casecedric_x) July 23, 2018
