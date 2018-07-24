LINCOLN — The Blue team won three tight sets to claim the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball match Tuesday night at Lincoln North Star.
The Blue squad won 25-22, 28-26, 25-23. A fourth set was played after the match was decided and the Blue team won that 28-26.
The Blue team held off three set points in the second set and rallied from an early deficit in the third set.
Grand Island's Alexa Blase had back-to-back kills to finish the second set, then she delivered the final kill in the third set.
