Nessie is a delightful sweet playful dog. She is such a happy girl to everyone she meets. Nessie is 5... View on PetFinder
Hundreds waited in line for hours to meet 50 Cent, who was greeting fans and promoting his cognac brand at an Omaha Hy-Vee.
Former board member Katie Sinsel was seated at the board’s table and wasn't wearing a mask. Superintendent James Widdifield repeatedly asked Sinsel to put on a mask or to leave.
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash near the Platte River south of Valley on Saturday.
A quarter-century after Sand Hills Golf Club put Nebraska on the nation’s course map, the state is generating a second wave of intrigue for what’s coming the next year.
The Garth Brooks stadium tour will grace the Good Life State with a stop at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Most incumbents appeared to fare well Tuesday night, although one longtime councilman was in danger of losing his seat.
College Football Hall of Fame coach Tom Osborne advised University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates Saturday to think about the impact they want their lives to have.
Ally Batenhorst, part of Nebraska volleyball's vaunted 2021 recruiting class, was surprised Wednesday with the Gatorade national player of the year award — and it came with advice from an Olympic medalist.
Two Bellevue teenagers have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after they were accused of attacking a 59-year-old man with a metal meat tenderizer and a wooden rod.
We learned a lot about the Huskers this spring, so as we head into the summer, Sam McKewon tries to project what the depth chart looks like at every position.
