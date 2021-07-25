Netgear and Auto Nation look cheap based on this ratio

If you’re a knowledgeable investor, you are probably doubting my word right now. My performance is due in substantial part to returns of 177%, 99% and 69% from 2000 through mid-2003. Value investing was having a heyday then.

Of the 18 columns, 16 have been profitable and 11 have beaten the index.

Bear in mind that my column results are hypothetical: They don’t reflect actual trades, trading costs or taxes. These results shouldn’t be confused with the performance of portfolios I manage for clients. Also, past performance doesn’t predict future results.

Last year’s column did not beat the index, which was up almost 41%. But it did notch a 32% gain, led by Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX), which returned 49%. The worst performer was Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), up 9.2%.

Netgear

Now it’s time for some new picks among stocks selling for less than 1.0 times sales – often substantially less.

I’ll start with Netgear Inc. (NTGR). Based in San Jose, California, the company provides telephone and computer networking for homes and small or medium-sized businesses.