19-year-old man dies in Lincoln hit-and-run crash

A 19-year-old man died Saturday night in a hit-and-run collision near 37th and O Streets in Lincoln.

The name of the deceased, who is a Lincoln resident, is being withheld pending notification of family, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Police are looking for the driver of a gray, Ford vehicle seen on surveillance video leaving the scene on foot about 9:30 p.m.

Investigators determined that the Ford that was westbound on O Street when it crossed the center median and struck an eastbound gray Subaru driven by the 19-year-old, who later died at a Lincoln hospital. The force of the collision pushed the Subaru into an eastbound white Chrysler vehicle.

Two occupants of the Chrysler were treated at the scene and released. Police are asking that the driver of the Ford come forward.

Anyone with information relating to the crash, including photos or video, is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department's nonemergency number 402-441-6000. Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

