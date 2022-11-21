 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor ## free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Bonus Thanksgiving section in Wednesday's World-Herald; no print edition on Thursday

  • 0

A look at the photo taken by OWH staff photographer Earle "Buddy" Bunker that later won the 1944 Pulitzer Prize.

Your Omaha World-Herald is going be different this Thanksgiving week.

The big holiday edition — the one with all the Black Friday advertising inserts — will be Wednesday’s paper. In past years, those ads showed up in the Thursday paper.

And as part of that shift, we aren’t going to distribute a Thursday print edition.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Instead, we’ll have a bonus Thanksgiving section as part of Wednesday’s special holiday paper. The bonus section will include interesting news and sports stories, an extra editorial page with Public Pulse letters, plus the comics, puzzles and features that normally would be published in Thursday’s paper.

In addition, World-Herald subscribers will have access to Thursday’s e-edition, as well as the latest news and sports updates on Omaha.com.

Not having a stand-alone print paper on Thanksgiving Day means your newspaper carriers can spend the day with their families, and our production teams won’t have to work on Thanksgiving Eve.

People are also reading…

But readers who get the special holiday edition on Wednesday still will have the Black Friday ads that used to be in Thursday’s paper, along with the extra stories and other content in that day’s bonus Thanksgiving section.

Come Friday and beyond, we’ll be back with our regular print newspaper.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert