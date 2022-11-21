Bonus Thanksgiving section in Wednesday's World-Herald; no print edition on Thursday

Your Omaha World-Herald is going be different this Thanksgiving week.

The big holiday edition — the one with all the Black Friday advertising inserts — will be Wednesday’s paper. In past years, those ads showed up in the Thursday paper.

And as part of that shift, we aren’t going to distribute a Thursday print edition.

Instead, we’ll have a bonus Thanksgiving section as part of Wednesday’s special holiday paper. The bonus section will include interesting news and sports stories, an extra editorial page with Public Pulse letters, plus the comics, puzzles and features that normally would be published in Thursday’s paper.

In addition, World-Herald subscribers will have access to Thursday’s e-edition, as well as the latest news and sports updates on Omaha.com.

Not having a stand-alone print paper on Thanksgiving Day means your newspaper carriers can spend the day with their families, and our production teams won’t have to work on Thanksgiving Eve.

But readers who get the special holiday edition on Wednesday still will have the Black Friday ads that used to be in Thursday’s paper, along with the extra stories and other content in that day’s bonus Thanksgiving section.

Come Friday and beyond, we’ll be back with our regular print newspaper.