Seattle’s Space Needle. Mount Rushmore. The Grand Canyon. Disney World.

Air Force and Air National Guard refueling tankers flew over all of these landmarks and dozens of others across the country Tuesday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the very first air refueling mission.

The event, called “Operation Centennial Contact,” involved 82 KC-135, KC-46 and KC-10 refueling tankers and 70 “receiver” aircraft that were refueled during the nationwide demonstration.

In Nebraska, a KC-135R tanker from the Lincoln-based 155th Air Refueling Wing gassed up a South Dakota Air National Guard F-16 fighter during a 2-hour and 45-minute flight that also took it low over Chimney Rock in western Nebraska and the State Capitol in Lincoln.

But a third flyover, of Charles Schwab Field in Omaha — one day after the College World Series wrapped up there — was canceled at the last minute because of a thunderstorm.

“We looked out at the radar between us and Omaha, and we got disappointed,” said Lt. Col. Randy Douglas of Ravenna, a 35-year veteran with 7,000 flight hours, who piloted the flight.

But he said the crew (including Capt. Ryan Dalton of Waverly, the co-pilot, and Tech. Sgt. Chad Johnson of Omaha, the boom operator) enjoyed the part of the flight they completed.

“It was hazy out there, but we had enough visibility to refuel the F-16,” Douglas said. “It was actually pretty cool.”

The 185th Air Refueling Wing, based in Sioux City, also flew over landmarks in Iowa and the Dakotas.

The very first aerial refueling operation took place near San Diego on June 27, 1923, when 1st Lts. Virgil Hine and Frank Seifert, piloting an Army Air Service DeHavilland DH-4B biplane, passed gasoline through a hose to a second DH-4B flown by Capt. Lowell Smith and 1st Lt. John Richter.

Two months later, Smith and Richter set an endurance record by flying 37 hours through nine consecutive in-flight refuelings.

In the late 1940s, Gen. Curtis LeMay, commander of the Offutt-based Strategic Air Command, asked Boeing to develop a much faster transfer system because aerial refueling was central to its ability to drop nuclear weapons on targets in the Soviet Union.

Boeing developed the propeller-driven KC-97 tanker in the early 1950s, and later built more than 700 KC-135 tankers, a military variant of the Boeing 707 civilian airliner during the late 1950s and early 1960s. They remain the backbone of the Air Force’s aerial refueling fleet.

Modern tankers can refuel multiple aircraft at once through a rigid, telescoping tube that locks into a fuel receptacle in the receiving aircraft flying at the same speed and slightly below the tanker. It’s an exacting skill, but one that is performed by military pilots every day, around the world.

The Nebraska Air National Guard received its first tanker in 1993, and within two years the 155th Air Refueling Wing was stood up in Lincoln. The unit flew its first combat missions during the bombing campaign against Serbia and Kosovo in 1999.

Two 155th ARW tankers were among the few aircraft flying Sept. 11, 2001, following the al Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington, D.C. The unit’s tankers and crews have since operated in the combat theaters of Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command, in a statement, adding that it “embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”