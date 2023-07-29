While it’s sometimes called the “forgotten war,” an event Saturday at Memorial Park made sure Nebraskans who served in the Korean War are remembered.

The Omaha ceremony hosted by Patriotic Productions honored Nebraska's veterans of the Korean War just after the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that marked the end of the war.

The Armistice Agreement to end the Korean War was signed on July 27, 1953. The agreement officially established the Demilitarized Zone at the border between North Korea and South Korea.

Hundreds of people, including Korean War veterans and their families, gathered at the south end of Memorial Park for the event.

Speakers included Korean War veterans, Nebraska Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly and Sally Ganem, the wife of former Gov. Dave Heineman.

Hal Daub — an Army veteran, former U.S. congressman and Omaha mayor — led the ceremony.

There were also Korean War reenactors at the event with vehicles and equipment used in the war and a half-size replica of the Korean War Monument that opened in Washington D.C. in 1995.

Don Kane, a Purple Heart Army veteran who served in the Korean War, said he went on an honor flight through Patriotic Productions and remembers the many people who came out to welcome the veterans after their flight back to Omaha.

Kane said that showed him and other veterans on the flight that their service had not been forgotten.

“There wasn’t any dry eyes in the group,” he said. “It was like our homecoming.”

When he left the war, Seoul was little more than rubble, Kane said. He said visiting Seoul 64 years later and seeing how the city has developed showed him just how impactful the Korean War was.

"I realized that all Korean War veterans had a small part in creating this great city and country," he said.

Ganem encouraged the crowd to thank veterans for their service whenever possible and to remember those who lost their lives while serving.

“As the Korean War Veterans National Memorial reads, 'freedom is not free,'” she said. “Korean War veterans understand that freedom is not always free because for many veterans, they have their friends, their neighbors, their relatives killed in action.”

Kelly said one of the greatest honors he’s had since becoming lieutenant governor was welcoming home the remains of Dale D. Thompson, an Army soldier who was previously unaccounted for after his platoon was ambushed in North Korea. Thompson’s remains were interred in his hometown of Valentine in June.

“None of our veterans of the Korean War are forgotten,” Kelly said. “Even those who didn’t make it home.”