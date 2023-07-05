A 17-year-old was killed and another teenager was injured early Monday in a one-vehicle crash near Springfield.

The crash occurred about 12:25 a.m. at 168th Street and Fairview Road, according to a spokesman for the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

A 2004 Lexus ES330 was headed eastbound on Fairview Road when the driver tried to turn onto 168th Street and lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled, according to the Sheriff's Office.

James Sullivan, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old passenger was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Sheriff's Office said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.