The new commander at the 55th Wing isn’t so new, after all.

The wing’s deputy commander, Col. Mark Howard, will step up and take the place of Col. Kristen Thompson during a ceremony Thursday at Offutt Air Force Base.

Howard is a career RC-135 combat systems officer aboard who has served multiple tours at Offutt since being commissioned as an Air Force officer in 2000. Offutt is the home of the RC-135 fleet.

He was a combat systems instructor, a flight commander and a weapons officer with the 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron at Offutt from 2002-07.

During the mid-2010s, Howard served additional tours at Offutt as director of operations for the 38th Reconnaissance Squadron and as director of staff for the 55th Wing.

His overseas tours included command of the 763rd Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, in 2016-17, and as strategy division chief with the 607th Air Operations Center at Osan Air Base, South Korea, from 2020-21.

In addition to earning a bachelor’s degree and three master’s degrees, Howard has accumulated 2,300 flying hours — nearly half of them in combat or combat-support roles.

He became 55th Wing deputy commander in June 2021, the same month Thompson took command of the Wing.

A 22-year veteran E-3 Sentry AWACS pilot with 3,800 flying hours (including 700 in combat), she was the first woman ever to hold the position.

During her command tour, Thompson oversaw the return of 55th Wing flight operations to Offutt from temporary quarters at the Lincoln Airport following the complete rebuilding of Offutt’s 80-year-old single runway. She also supervised some of the first full-scale reconstruction efforts on the southern part of the base, which was inundated by a major flood in March 2019.

Thompson’s next assignment will take her to New York, where she will serve as a military fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The 55th Wing is the largest in the Air Force, with 33 squadrons, operations groups and two detachments operating RC-135, WC-135, and EC-130 reconnaissance aircraft out of Offutt, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and several overseas locations. It has been deployed continuously to the Middle East since August 1990.