A 60-year-old La Vista man died after a stone slab fell on him in a workplace accident Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a workplace injury call at UGM Surfaces, 9988 F St., just after 3 p.m. Monday, according to Officer Chris Gordon with the Omaha Police Department.

First responders transported the victim of the accident, Robert Irwin Jr., to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was later declared dead, Gordon said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded to the scene to investigate, Gordon said.

According to UGM Surfaces' website, the company is a supplier of natural and engineered stone with six locations nationwide.