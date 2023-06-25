The biggest piece of Sarpy County’s giant CONNECTSarpy road improvement project is headed into its final stages.

Last Wednesday, county traffic engineers opened a newly paved section of Giles Road from 180th Street to 188th Street and shut down the final stretch for construction, between 188th and 192nd Streets.

That project is expected to be complete in mid-August, said Katy Glover, a Sarpy County spokeswoman.

Upgrading the Giles Road corridor is part of a $90 million project called CONNECTSarpy to bring modern roads to a fast-growing, 9-square-mile section of western Sarpy County stretching from Harrison Street to Highway 370, and from 168th Street to 204th Street.

“It’s the largest package of road projects in county history,” Glover said in an email.

At $45 million to $50 million, the western Sarpy project is the single biggest piece of the package, which was funded through a county bond issue. Another major project is the construction of the Platteview Road Expressway, which involves the widening of Platteview Road to four lanes from Highway 75 to State Road 50.

CONNECTSarpy was launched in part because of the growth local leaders are in that part of the county, with even more expected in one of the fastest-growing parts of Nebraska’s fastest-growing county.

Hundreds of homes already exist along Giles in neighborhoods such as Garden Oaks, Whitetail Creek and Remington Ridge. Several more subdivisions are platted, with the potential for up to 1,600 more homes. The area also includes five new schools, 1,000 undeveloped acres, and a planned flood-control reservoir that will add demand for new homes.

Begun in early 2021, the Western Sarpy project builds 192nd Street into a new road curving east (called Meridian Street) to connect it with 180th Street about a quarter-mile south of Giles Road. That created a major north-south road in western Sarpy that could one day link up with a future Interstate 80 interchange.

Where those two streets connect, 180th now curves to the east to pass over a railroad line and the South Papillion Creek before straightening out and continuing north.

The project included the construction of three roundabouts on 180th Street, at Cornhusker Road, Camelback Avenue and Lincoln Road.

Other portions already completed include:

Paving of 12 lane miles of 180th, Lincoln, Giles and Meridian Street.

Activation of a traffic signal at 180th and Giles.

Paving of sidewalk and trails along 180th, Giles, and Meridian.

Construction of retaining walls along 180th.

In addition to the stretch of Giles Road east of 192nd, other sections still to be completed are 192nd from Lincoln to Giles, Meridian from 192nd to 180th, and Cornhusker on either side of 192nd.

The project is slated for completion sometime this fall, Glover said.