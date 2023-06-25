Some area residents will probably never see the regional public health agencies' latest public health campaign.

With MPOX showing up again this year in Chicago, Minneapolis and Milwaukee, the department has launched an initiative to get a head start on prevention by warning about the risks of the disease and the need for vaccination.

But instead of sounding those alerts far and wide, it's targeting them to those at highest risk of the illness, formerly known as monkeypox, by placing them on dating apps in the metro area.

Justin Frederick, the Douglas County Health Department’s division chief of epidemiology and preparedness, said the department changed its focus last fall after learning during last summer’s MPOX outbreak that its initial messages weren’t reaching their target audience.

Frederick said other area health departments have joined the campaign, including the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, the Pottawattamie County Health Department in Iowa and the Three Rivers Public Health Department serving Nebraska's Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.

MPOX began spreading globally last summer primarily through close, intimate contact. It largely affected gay and bisexual men who have sex with other men. Douglas County confirmed 25 cases last year, the last in September.

The Omaha-based health department, working with an agency called Commando, launched a more targeted and catchy campaign in October that ran until January. That campaign received an impressive 830,000 impressions, or views.

“We felt like we were getting the message out and getting it to the right people,” Frederick said.

This year, department officials wanted to get ahead of any potential spread. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory for health care providers about new cases in the U.S. in mid-May. A total of 39 new cases have been reported in Chicago, plus two in Minneapolis and one in Milwaukee.

Lana Dayne, a disease investigator in the Douglas County Health Department's epidemiology section, told the Douglas County Board of Health that Nebraska's MPOX vaccination coverage is considered low, with 34% of the at-risk population having one dose of the vaccine. CDC has warned that states with less than 35% of at-risk people with at least one dose of the two-dose vaccine could face a resurgence.

One dose of the vaccine is 75% effective, and it's 86% effective with two doses.

This year's campaign launched June 1, said Blake Frederick, a community health educator in the department's division of health equity and planning.

If users click on an ad, they're taken to an online landing page with information about MPOX. The page allows them to sign up for a vaccination appointment and a survey link lists all clinics in the area that provide sexual health care.

"We're really doing (the campaign) regionally," he said. "We're hoping to get a lot of views and get the message out."