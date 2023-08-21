Three inmates accused of killing and concealing the death of a fellow inmate at the Sarpy County Jail appeared in court Thursday.

The three men have been charged in connection with the death of Huan Pham, 43, who was found dead at the jail on Aug. 10. Dreshawn Stewart, 21, faces one count of second-degree murder. Derek Kern, 31, and Diego Vasquez, 21, both face charges of accessory to murder and evidence tampering.

At Thursday’s hearings, the three men appeared via Zoom for bail to be set by Sarpy County Court Judge Colin Palm. Palm ordered Stewart to be held on 10% of $2 million bail, and ordered Kern and Vasquez to be held on 10% of $1 million bail.

Sarpy County prosecutor Tyler Loontjer revealed little about the circumstances of the killing in court. An affidavit describing the facts of the case remains sealed.

On the evening of Aug. 10, according to Loontjer, there was a verbal altercation between Stewart and Pham that escalated into a physical assault, which led to Pham’s death. It is not believed that a weapon was used.

The actions that Kern and Vasquez allegedly took to tamper with evidence are unclear. Loontjer said in court that the men helped to “cover up” that the fight occurred and “effectively hid and delayed the finding” of Pham.

According to a statement Sarpy County released last week, Pham was found unresponsive in his cell at 9:48 p.m. on Aug. 10. and was declared dead at 10:23 p.m. Loontjer said he did not know how much time elapsed between the assault and officers finding Pham unresponsive.

Both Vasquez and Kern are being kept in administrative confinement, which is similar to solitary confinement, at the Douglas County Correctional Center. Stewart is being held at Tecumseh State Prison, a maximum security prison about an hour south of Bellevue.

All three men are still in Sarpy County custody, but they are being held at other institutions for the safety of other jail inmates. Loontjer said this is common practice.

“Anytime there’s an altercation involving inmates, even if it’s a simple assault, they’ll separate them and send them to different counties,” he said.

Court documents show that all three defendants were in jail awaiting trial or sentencing for violent crimes when the killing occurred. Stewart was awaiting trial on a felony assault by strangulation charge, and Vasquez was awaiting trial on a charge of armed robbery. Kern was waiting to be sentenced after pleading no contest to felony domestic assault and child abuse.

Pham was in custody on a misdemeanor driving under the influence warrant from another county.

When asked why someone like Pham, who had no criminal history aside from the DUI and other traffic infractions, would be housed with inmates accused of violent crimes, Loontjer said jail staff do the best they can to classify inmates and place them in the appropriate area.

The three men are scheduled to appear in court for preliminary hearings in late September.