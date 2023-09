If you’re looking for a Bloody Mary topped with a Cheese Frenchee, your search is over.

This combo, an adult version of tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich, is one of the drinks in the now-open bar at B&G Tasty Foods at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna.

Other drinks available at the bar include beer, wine and various cocktails. For a limited time, you can get $1 PBRs, $4 Bloody Marys and $3 wine to celebrate the opening.