Musician and actor Billy McGuigan will be inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame this fall.

McGuigan is known for his portrayal of early rock star Buddy Holly in “Rave On! The Buddy Holly Experience.” He had the career-defining opportunity to play Holly in the biographical musical at the Omaha Community Playhouse in 2002, which led to touring the show on his own across the country.

He is also known for creating “Yesterday and Today: A Beatles Interactive Experience” and “Billy McGuigan’s Pop Rock Orchestra” at the Playhouse and then taking them on the road.

His stage career started at Bellevue East High School when he became involved in a teen improvisation group.

The Beatles show grew out of childhood album-listening sessions with his dad, who died of leukemia in 1996. McGuigan’s brothers also are featured in “Yesterday and Today.”

In 2021, he started his own company, “Rave On! Productions,” and founded the year-round McGuigan Arts Academy to teach young people life skills through the arts.

McGuigan has won the Midlands Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 award and received an Omaha Entertainment and Arts Award for “Yesterday and Today.”

The induction ceremony will be Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Stocks n Bonds, 8529 Park Drive in Omaha. Other Hall of Fame honorees are Bill Wakefield, Bittersweet, Joe Cabral, Joe Voda, the Fritz and Bittersweet.

Advance tickets, $20, are available at eventbrite.com. The event will have food and a cash bar.