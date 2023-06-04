Former Bellevue resident Lauren Johnson is excited to be home.

“My parents and brother still live in Bellevue, so I’m really excited to get back and sleep in my childhood bedroom,” Johnson said. “That is the one thing I’m looking most forward to.”

Johnson, now a resident of New York City, returns to the Omaha area this week as part of the national Broadway touring cast of “Hairspray.”

The show, which opens Tuesday, is the last performance in Omaha Performing Arts’ 2022-23 Broadway season at the Orpheum Theater.

“It’s been really exciting,” she told the Omaha World-Herald. “It’s been a big learning opportunity, and it’s been a good job to have to really get me started in my theatrical career.”

“Hairspray” is based on John Waters’ 1988 film of the same name. Set in 1962 Baltimore, the musical follows teenage girl Tracy Turnblad and her dream to dance on “The Corny Collins Show,” a local TV dance program.

Her dreams come true when she lands a role on the show and becomes a celebrity overnight. She then uses her new celebrity status to lead social change and push for integration on the show.

The musical features 1960s-style dance music and Motown-style rhythm and blues. Some of the show’s most memorable songs include, “Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now,” “Welcome to the '60s” and “You Can’t Stop The Beat.”

Johnson plays Lorraine, a member of the ensemble, and is the understudy for one of the principal roles, Motormouth Maybelle.

Johnson graduated from Bellevue West High School in 2017 and has performed with the Omaha Community Playhouse.

She won multiple awards through Omaha Performing Arts’ Nebraska High School Theater Academy program, serving as the Jimmy Awards representative in New York City in both her junior and senior years of high school. She graduated from Viterbo University in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, in 2021.

Some of Johnson’s other stage credits include “Into the Woods,” “Godspell,” and “Kinky Boots.” “Hairspray” is Johnson’s first national tour. She said both her role as Lorraine and her work as an understudy have helped her learn more about her chosen career path.

“Both of these roles have given me the opportunity to work on being in an ensemble, but then also get a little taste of being a lead in a big Broadway national tour,” she said. “It’s been a really nice balance between spending time doing the singing and the dancing, but then also like really working on myself as a principal actor.”

Johnson said one of the best aspects of “Hairspray” is how relatable the themes are in today’s society — plus the music.

“There’s nobody who has seen ‘Hairspray’ that says they don’t like the music. It’s big and sparkly and fun to look at,” Johnson said. “But it’s also the idea of being inclusive and, despite each other’s differences, coming together for a common goal — which is to sing and dance on ‘The Corny Collins Show’ — regardless of what you look like or your race or your weight. ... It’s just a really great story to like bring audiences together.”

Her family has been in the “Hairspray” tour audience before, Johnson said. In February, they traveled to Sioux City, Iowa, to see the show — and her. Though Johnson had returned to the metro area for Christmas, she said she is always happy to return to her hometown.

“I miss how quiet it is. Especially the suburbs,” she said. “I can go to sleep at night without sirens and music playing on the street. But also just the community, it’s really strong and I have people there who I’ve known my whole life and who I will know for the rest of my life. That familiarity is just very comforting.”