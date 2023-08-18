Bellevue West’s Husker triplets drew the attention on and off the field.

All three — quarterback Danny Kaelin and receivers Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall have had better games than Friday night, when their teammates did the scoring in a 27-14 season-opening win over Omaha Creighton Prep.

Part of that was Prep’s reloaded defense, which acquainted itself well enough against a potent offense. Part of it was a windy night that affected Kaelin’s throws — moreso downwind than into it.

With the Week Zero game being the only one played in the Omaha metro area, the future Huskers had the stage all their own. Plenty of media folks on the NU beat were around Faiman Field, which was filled to its 4,500-seat capacity.

They saw Kaelin complete 22 of 35 passes for 226 yards with a long gainer of 28 yards to junior tight end TJ Whaley. McMorris caught 7 of the 12 balls thrown his way, 13 yards the longest hauled in, for 57 yards.

“He just started practicing on Wednesday," West coach Mike Huffman said. “He was nursing a hammie injury.”

Hall caught four of his seven targets for 25 yards.

The passing game still gave Prep senior defensive back Zach McLeay a workout. Bellevue West statistician Shawn Deane credited him with 10 solos and three assists.

“I’ve never seen a guy tackle our skill players like he did," Huffman said.

CJ Gauff, with 104 yards, and Charlie Gewinner, with 71, helped balance the Thunderbirds offense that rushed for 198 yards. Gauff scored the first two touchdowns of the game, Gewinner the final two.

In between, Prep had its only lead at 14-13. Sophomore Angelo Walker came off the bench for a 4-yard touchdown run and Jackson Wurgler went 40 yards with a Tony Coniglio pass to start the third quarter.

Gewinner capped off a 74-yard drive when West had its first possession of the second half and the West defense toughened up after that.

Junior defensive lineman Stanley Haeder had three sacks of Coniglio and forced a fumble that Omaha South transfer Dylan Sheard recovered. Sophomore defensive back Kaprice Keith, whose father, Kenton, played for Omaha Benson and New Mexico State and in the NFL and CFL, had a pickoff.

“My biggest takeaway from the defense is we got to tackle better," Huffman said. “There was a lot of grabbing, a lot of reaching, a lot of pushing. Real tackling is striking through the hips and running your hips through.

“I liked the aggression.”

Omaha Creighton Prep (0-1)....0 7 7 0—14

At Bellevue West (1-0)............7 6 7 7—27

BW: CJ Gauff 7 run (Ian Shepard kick)

BW: Gauff 2 run (PAT failed)

CP: Angelo Walker 4 run (Charlie Mangan kick)

CP: Jackson Wurgler 40 pass from Tony Coniglio (Mangan kick)

BW: Charlie Gewinner 1 run (Shepard kick)

BW: Gewinner 2 run (Shepard kick)