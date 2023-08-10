The Outlandia Music Festival is pulling big-name bands to Bellevue’s Falconwood Park this weekend.

The festival, which runs Friday and Saturday and offers options for weekend camping, will feature headliners Lord Huron and Modest Mouse. Falconwood Park is situated just south of Bellevue near the Platte River.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. Friday, and performances begin at 4 p.m. Local and regional bands Minne Lussa, The Good Life and The Envy Corps will take the stage first, followed by folk singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov at 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s headliner is Lord Huron, a Los Angeles-based indie rock band. The band’s bestselling song “The Night We Met” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2018. A version of the song with a feature from singer Phoebe Bridgers appeared in the season two soundtrack of Netflix’s hit show “13 Reasons Why.”

The festival will start earlier on Saturday, with gates opening at 12 p.m. and performances beginning an hour later. The day will kick off with a performance from Criteria, an Omaha rock band that recently released its first album in 15 years.

Criteria will be followed by Horsegirl, a recently formed woman-led rock band that has already generated attention from the likes of Rolling Stone Magazine and Pitchfork. Cat Power, a singer-songwriter best known for soulful songs like “Sea of Love” and “Woman,” which features Lana Del Rey, will perform next.

Omaha’s own indie rock band The Faint will take the stage at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World.

Modest Mouse, a Portland-based rock band best known for its certified platinum 2004 album “Good News for People Who Love Bad News,” will headline Saturday at 9:30 p.m. The band has performed at national music festivals including Firefly Music Festival and Coachella, and international festivals such as the End of the Road Festival in England.

Tickets are still available for purchase on Outlandia’s website, outlandiafestival.com. One-day general admission tickets cost $89 per person, while weekend passes cost $169. VIP tickets, which include access to a private VIP bar, viewing area and bathrooms, run $249 for a one-day ticket or $449 for a weekend pass.

Tent, car and RV camping is also permitted on festival grounds with the purchase of a camping pass. Tent camping passes are $100 per person, while car and RV passes provide access for two people and cost $250 and $800, respectively.

Outlandia held its inaugural annual festival last year with headliners Wilco and The National. The festival is organized in part by 1% Productions, an Omaha concert production company known for operating Benson music venues The Waiting Room and Reverb Lounge.