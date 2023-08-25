An Omaha couple known for their dedication to honoring veterans and fallen members of the military will dive into the nation’s culture wars Sunday.

Bill and Evonne Williams, through their nonprofit organization Patriotic Productions, are bringing in Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who has spent the past year crusading to keep transgender women out of women’s sports.

Gaines, who swam for the University of Kentucky, will speak Sunday evening at the Embassy Suites in La Vista. Her announced topic is: “Swimming Against the Current to Defend and Protect America’s Daughters.”

The 22-year-old began speaking out after her experience sharing a locker room and competing against Lia Thomas, a transgender woman swimming for the University of Pennsylvania. Gaines and Thomas tied for fifth place in the 200-meter freestyle at the national swimming and diving championships in 2022.

Bill Williams acknowledged that the event and its focus depart from the couple’s usual projects. The two are probably best known for organizing 13 Heartland Honor Flights that flew military veterans from Omaha to see the war memorials in Washington, D.C.

They also have created the Remember Our Fallen exhibits honoring military members who died in Iraq, Afghanistan and the broader war on terrorism, sponsored Patriotic Parades on Memorial Day in Omaha and organized a couple of “Back the Blue” events to show support for law enforcement.

They have booked speakers previously, including the doctor who treated President Ronald Reagan after an assassination attempt, and several who offered uplifting messages for high school students at American Spirit Summits.

Williams said the Sunday event is more political, more divisive, than the couple’s past projects and they have lost some donors because of it. But he stood by the decision to book Gaines.

He said they decided they needed to act out of concern for the safety and future of their 11 grandchildren, including five girls. He said those girls should not be forced to compete against a “biological male” or have “males” invade female bathrooms and locker rooms and he said “the vast majority of people” agree.

“The whole thing is to stand up for female athletes,” he said. “We feel very strongly that it is the right thing to do. We’re willing to take any criticism because of it.”

As for donors, Williams said, “those who are fearful of being associated with anything that goes against being ‘woke’ have asked us to remove their names and/or pulled back from making a donation or simply don’t respond at all.”

There have been other critics.

Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska, a group advocating for LGBTQ+ Nebraskans, said events such the one Sunday mischaracterize the issue. She said transgirls and transwomen are women, not “biological males,” and should be able to participate in public life like other people.

“We believe this is a manufactured crisis,” she said. “There are not hundreds and hundreds of transwomen looking to play sports because most of them feel they would be in danger.”

Swatsworth also pointed out that the Nebraska School Activities Association, National Collegiate Athletics Association, International Olympics Committee and several sports-specific organizations already have policies regulating the participation of transgender girls and women in women’s sports.

Under the NSAA policy, adopted in 2016, transgender high school athletes have to apply for approval from a state committee to participate in sports for the gender with which they identify. Jennifer Schwartz, interim executive director, said six applications have been received since the policy started.

Swatsworth also criticized the focus on bathrooms and locker rooms, saying that transgender people want to use the facilities for their intended purpose. She said men intent on assaulting girls or women already can walk into bathrooms or locker rooms if they want.

Jane Seu, legal and policy counsel for ACLU Nebraska, said transathletes have participated in sports for decades and there has been no real showing of domination by transathletes in any sport.

Rather than promoting safety or fair competition, she argued that those pushing for bans are trying to “undermine people’s identities, promote discriminatory views and erase trans folk.”

Along with Gaines, Sunday’s event includes some Nebraskans active in efforts to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports.

They include Gov. Jim Pillen, U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts and State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, who introduced a bill this year to ban transgender youths from playing on teams that do not match their gender at birth. It also would ban them from using bathrooms and locker rooms that do not match their gender at birth.

Jordy Bahl, a celebrated pitcher for the Nebraska softball team and a Papillion native, will introduce Gaines. Carol Frost, a gold medalist at the 1967 Pan Am Games and the mother of former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, will talk about Title IX and its impact on women’s sports.

Greg Brown, an exercise science professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney who is active in efforts to keep transgender athletes out of women’s sports, also will speak. Businessman and former gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster is a gold-level sponsor for the event.