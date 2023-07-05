The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 8-year-old boy killed in a crash on Highway 34 last week as Paxton Parker of Glenwood, Iowa.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred during a period of heavy rain shortly before 8 a.m. on June 29. A 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by 34-year-old Elizabeth Sprunger of Glenwood was traveling west on Highway 34 near Harlan Lewis Road when she lost control and crossed into the eastbound traffic lanes, the release said.

After the Hyundai crossed the median, it collided with an eastbound 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Bryan Gregerson, 38, of Plattsmouth. The Hyundai then collided with an eastbound 2016 Freightliner semitrailer truck driven by Richard Jackson, 58, of Louisville.

Neither Jackson nor Gregerson sustained injuries in the crash.

Parker was declared dead at the scene. A 9-year-old girl in the Hyundai sustained serious injuries but was in stable condition as of July 3. Sprunger also sustained serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.