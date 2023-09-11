Elle Heckenlively has come a long way since her first volleyball experience.

“I was 3 or 4,” she said. “It was the Sunset West Club and we played with beach balls.”

From that humble start, the Gretna junior outside hitter has become one of the top players in Nebraska. She has 122 kills and is averaging almost five per set for the 8-6 Dragons.

“I feel like the season is going great for us,” she said. “We worked so hard in the gym over the summer to get ready and I think it’s paying off.”

It’s been a transition season for Gretna, which saw its volleyball ranks split with the opening of Gretna East. Former Dragons assistant Wendy Loberg is now in charge after longtime coach Mike Brandon left to start the program at the new school.

“We obviously lost a lot of players that were a big part of our team,” Heckenlively said. “We kept all our seniors which was nice for us, but losing those girls out of our program still was really tough.”

Heckenlively has been a starter since her freshman year. She had 268 kills as a middle hitter in 2021-22 and 346 last season as she moved to the outside following the graduation of big hitter Skylar McCune, now at Creighton.

“After Skylar graduated, I asked coach Brandon what I could do to help,” she said. “He put me on the outside and I’ve worked really hard to be the best player I can.”

Loberg said Heckenlively, a six-rotation player, has indeed put in the work.

“She is a rare level of competitor,” the coach said. “She’s a gamer to the extreme who hates to lose.”

Loberg said there have been times when that aggression almost works against her.

“She plays so hard in matches that she’s had to learn to rein it in a little bit,” she said. “I really have seen her start to play more freely this year.”

Heckenlively is a threat from anywhere on the floor, which includes the back row. She understands that she needs to step up with the ranks thinned.

“There’s a lot of weight on her shoulders as one of three kids on our team with varsity experience,” Loberg said. “That’s a lot of pressure but she’s done a great job helping lead our team.”

It helps that she’s one of the hardest hitters in the Metro Conference.

“Elle has a cannon for an arm,” Loberg said. “There aren’t many people who can hit the ball the way she does, and that goes back to all the work she’s done in the weight room.”

Heckenlively said she doesn’t dwell on the players lost to Gretna East.

“We just live in the present and focus on our team,” she said. “We’ve become our own family.”

With the solid numbers she’s put up at Gretna, Heckenlively has received collegiate interest at the Division I level. If she was a few inches taller than her listed height of 5 foot 10, she’d undoubtedly have more.

“At the highest level of volleyball, I know they’re always looking for height,” she said. “It would have been very nice to be a little taller, but I do the best I can.”

Heckenlively showed the way in a recent match against Omaha Westside, pounding 20 kills in three sets.

“We lost that match, but we were right there with them all the way,” she said. “It showed us we need to work a little harder in practice.”

Loberg said that’s the attitude she likes to see from one of her team leaders.

“I’ve seen Elle’s competition level kind of filter throughout our whole team,” she said. “That’s something that will benefit us in the long run.”

Heckenlively, a medalist in the high jump and shot put at the state track meet in the spring, said her only goal is to help her team get back to state. The Dragons have achieved that goal eight of the past nine years while chasing their first state title.