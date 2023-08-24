Another big store could be coming to Gretna, this one appealing to home improvement do-it-yourselfers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The Wisconsin-based chain Fleet Farm has bought about 16 acres of land in Gretna near the new Hy-Vee grocery store at 192nd Street and Highway 370.

The company has stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota, but none in Nebraska, according to its website.

The closest Fleet Farm store is located about 96 miles away in Sioux City, Iowa. It also has two Des Moines area stores in Waukee and Ankeny

Frank Steeves, the company’s executive vice president, confirmed to the Omaha World-Herald that the Fleet Farm Group bought the land for a store.

Steeves was less definitive about if and when a store would be built.

“The answer is that we love the Omaha area and have purchased property in Gretna that is suitably sized and located for a new store,” he said. “The other answer, though, is that we cannot confirm it will happen, or when it will happen. We just don’t know. Hopefully these decisions will be made in the near future. Stay tuned.”

The property is on the northwest corner of the intersection of Highway 370 and South 192nd Street. The company already has Gretna City Council approval to put a store on the site.

The council approved the request of Fleet Farm Group for conditional use permits in May to allow the store as well as a convenience store with gas pumps and a car wash on the property. But the company has yet to submit detailed plans to the city.

Fleet Farm sells farm supplies, but much more. Its stores cater both to the do-it-yourselfer who is into home improvement and the outdoor type into sports and recreation.

Fleet Farm sells hunting and fishing gear, including firearms and ammunition, hunting and fishing licenses, camping and sporting goods, and bikes and boating supplies.

One of the company's tradition is Orange Friday.

“Hunters line up outside the store for this event — it’s like Black Friday, but for hunters,” the website says.

Plus the stores sell clothing and footwear, farm and livestock goods, hardware, food and household items, lawn and garden items and building supplies such as concrete and lumber.

The stores have an auto service center, sell and install tires, and have a selection of automotive supplies. They also have pet food, horse feed and toys.

The store, if it comes, would be another large anchor along the Highway 370 strip, an area proving attractive to commercial development.

The 135,000-square-foot Hy-Vee grocery store opened in June as the company’s largest, most modern grocery store, as well as the Hy-Vee drawing the largest crowds in Nebraska.