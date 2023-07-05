A former Papillion La Vista High School assistant wrestling coach was charged Monday in Sarpy County with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Avery Rhodes, 36, of Omaha, was ordered held on $250,000 bail during a court hearing Monday. He must pay 10% of the bail amount, $25,000, to be released from the Sarpy County Jail.

Rhodes also was charged with third-degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse and incest. He requested to be represented by a public defender.

Annette Eyman, a spokeswoman for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, said Rhodes had a one-year contract with the school to work as an assistant wrestling coach that expired at the end of February. His arrest, she said, was "not related to the school" and police have not contacted the school district regarding the charges.