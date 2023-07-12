A former Sarpy County CASA director has agreed to plead guilty in federal court to one count of mail fraud in exchange for the dismissal of four other charges.

According to the plea agreement reached on July 5, Paula Creps, 52, of Papillion, agrees to repay $44,884 she took from Court Appointed Special Advocates, a nonprofit arm of Lift Up Sarpy County. Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss four other charges of mail fraud at the time when she is sentenced in September in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska.

CASA, established in 1986, helps abused and neglected children. Documents filed in federal court said Creps stole the money over a period of about three years, from March 2019 to July 2022.

The indictment states that Creps used a credit card provided for CASA expenses to pay for personal expenses such as utility bills and taxes and to register or repair vehicles and obtain concert tickets. The indictment also states that Creps used the credit card to purchase gift cards. She then used the gift cards to pay for personal expenses such as a luau and shuttle service in Hawaii.

Prosecutors said Creps completed payment record forms that falsely declared she had used the credit card and gift cards for the benefit of children, their families or both. She further claimed she had used her own money to pay for goods and services as well as advertising and other expenses covered by grant funds. She then requested reimbursement.

Creps also created fraudulent receipts and attached them to check request forms, prosecutors said. Creps, who began working for CASA in 2015, was fired in July 2022.

In Sarpy County District Court, Creps has been charged with theft by deception and unauthorized use of financial transaction device. She has pleaded not guilty.