I love looking at other people’s gardens, to see what they have and what I might want to add to my own.

You can also get lots of ideas at the Nebraska Extension’s Omaha-area teaching gardens.

“They are a great spot to see pretty flowers, but the main themes are teaching the public the importance of pollinators and how to plant small pollinator gardens in their landscapes, the importance of right plant, right place and how to incorporate the principles in their landscapes,” said the Extension’s John Fech.

You can also learn about integrated pest management, water conservation and rain gardens.

The gardens are available to drop-ins when the hosting site is open. So, for example, if Swanson library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., you can visit during those hours.

With the description of each garden that follows is the time when Master gardeners are scheduled to be working at each site.

“If you want to go and have someone there to answer your questions, go on the times the work crew is there,” Fech said. “We have about 250 master gardeners and about half of them do their volunteer service at one of these gardens.”

The gardens in Sarpy County are:

Chalco Hills Recreation Area, 8901 S. 154th St., Thursday mornings and afternoons. This site serves as an educational rain garden and right plant right place demonstration near the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District headquarters.

Papillion Public Library (Sump Memorial Library), 222 N. Jefferson St., Saturday mornings. This site features gorgeous garden sculptures and drought-hardy perennials. An amphitheater effect has been created with multi-layered turfgrass areas.

Sarpy County Fairgrounds, 100 Main St. in Springfield, Thursday mornings. Multiple gardens featuring native plants and a rain garden. It is also an All-America Selections Display Garden.

Schramm Education Center, 21502 W. Highway 31 in Gretna, Tuesday mornings. A Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Demonstration Site featuring many trees, shrubs, grasses, pollinator plants and perennials.

Walnut Creek Recreation Area, South of 96th Street and Highway 370 in Papillion, Tuesday mornings. Pollinator and low water-use plants with a right plant right place theme.

The other gardens in Omaha are:

Bee Garden, Bohemian Cemetery, 5201 Center St., Tuesday mornings. This garden supports beehives in the Omaha Bee Club Apiary. Plantings further education about and conservation of pollinators in general.

Chuck Blanchard Memorial Gardens & Central Extension Office, 8015 West Center Road, Wednesday mornings. Located at the central Nebraska Extension office, has ideas for gardening in tough areas.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St., Monday and Friday mornings. Two gardens at this location: one captures visitors’ imaginations with the theme “Grow Your Own Zoo,” and the other highlights plants beneficial to butterflies.

St. Leo’s Church, 1920 N. 102nd St., every other Monday morning. Pollinator plants garden also demonstrating low water use options featuring right plant, right place.

Swanson Library, 9101 West Dodge Road, Thursday mornings. Pollinator and low water use plants with a right plant right place theme.

Village Pointe Shopping Center, 17305 Davenport St., Thursday mornings. Pollinator and low water-use plants with a right plant right place theme.