Gretna East will be Class B in all sports as the new school joins the Metro Conference.

Ryan Garder, Gretna East’s athletic director, confirmed it Thursday. The school is expected to have an initial enrollment of 600, which places it in Class B.

“Gretna Public Schools will monitor increasing enrollment and NSAA & (Metro) policies to make a determination regarding the appropriate competitive class for future school years,’’ a subsequent press release said.

The Metro Conference has been primarily a Class A league. However, three of its members will be in Class B in 2023-24: Omaha Buena Vista, Omaha Westview and Gretna East. None of the three will have a senior class.

Gretna High, from which East is being spun off, remains Class A in all sports.

Other schools changing conferences this year include Ashland-Greenwood, leaving the Capitol for the Trailblazer; Hastings, from the Greater Nebraska to the Eastern Midlands as the league’s westernmost school and Giltner, from the Crossroads to Twin Valley.

For 2024-25, Hi Line (the Elwood/Eustis Farnam co-op) is leaving the Fort Kearney and Sutherland the South Platte Valley for the Republican Plains.