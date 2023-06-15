Former Papillion-La Vista South principal Jeff Johnson is joining the Nebraska School Activities Association as interim associate director.

Johnson fills the staff position opened by Executive Director Jay Bellar’s retirement on June 30. Current associate director Jennifer Schwartz in December was named interim executive director.

Colton Wierzbicki also will join the staff as an assistant director. He has been the director of admissions at Omaha Roncalli. He replaces Dan Masters, who is returning to school administration as athletic director at Lincoln Lutheran.

Since taking early retirement from the Papillion-La Vista School District, Johnson has been interim athletic director at Doane University and athletic director at College of St. Mary.