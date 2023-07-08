La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten has been suspended without pay in connection with a March speeding incident in Mills County, Iowa, but officials there have decided not to charge him with a crime.

La Vista City Administrator Brenda Gunn said in an email that Lausten’s suspension began Thursday and will continue for 30 days. After that, she said, “he will be working in a transitionary role.”

Lausten has been La Vista’s police chief since 2002.

His troubles began March 19 when a Mills County sheriff’s deputy clocked a truck registered to Lausten going 100 mph westbound on Highway 34 about half a mile from the Nebraska border.

The deputy turned on his lights and expected the truck would stop, Sheriff Travis Oetter said at the time. Instead, it sped up and crossed the bridge into Nebraska.

The deputy chose not to pursue the truck across the state line. But the license number was passed on to law enforcement in Cass and Sarpy counties.

Because of darkness and the truck’s speed, Oetter said, it couldn’t be determined whether Lausten was actually driving.

The following day, Lausten reported the incident to La Vista city officials, which triggered a mandatory investigation under the city’s code. He was placed on paid administrative leave. Capt. D.J. Barcal was appointed as acting chief.

Gunn said the investigation was completed April 27. She declined to comment on the findings because it is a personnel matter, but she said “appropriate disciplinary action has been taken.”

“He has my trust,” she added.

Attempts to reach Lausten by cellphone and through his city email address weren’t successful. According to WOWT, Lausten said he plans to retire by the end of the year.

Mills County Attorney DeShawne Bird-Sell said in an email that her office “did not have sufficient information” to file charges in connection with the incident.

“We reviewed this like we do every case — without regards to the defendant,” she said.