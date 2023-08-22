Volleyball practice was in full swing on a recent afternoon at Gretna.

The same thing was happening a little more than a mile away at Gretna East, the newest high school in the Omaha metro area.

What was once one is now two in Gretna — a bit of an adjustment for all concerned.

Longtime Dragons coach Mike Brandon has shifted to start the Griffins’ program. He has been one of the most successful volleyball coaches in the state, leading Gretna to 12 state tournament appearances in his 22 years at the helm.

Former Gretna assistant Wendy Loberg has taken over as the Dragons’ coach. She worked with Brandon for six years before moving up when he left for Gretna East.

It’s all new now for Brandon, who takes over at a school that has no seniors. That will be one of his first hurdles as he prepares his squad for its home opener Thursday night against Blair.

“It’s a little bittersweet leaving a place that’s near and dear to my heart,” he said. “But it’s an exciting challenge and I’m looking forward to it.”

Gretna finished as the Class B runner-up in 2012 and 2015 and the Class A runner-up in 2019. The Dragons went to state for the eighth straight time last year, losing to Omaha Westside in the first round.

Gretna East is part of the Metro Conference but will compete in Class B this season.

“I don’t think the difference between Class A and Class B is as significant as it once was,” Brandon said. “It’s definitely a challenging schedule for a new program.”

Two key players for the Griffins will be setter Nyah Potthoff and outside hitter Hayden Hart. Potthoff had 547 assists for the Dragons last season while Hart had 184 kills.

“We’re starting to build a new culture and a new foundation at a new school,” Potthoff said. “We’re trying to become a family and include everyone.”

She added there’s a comfort level playing for her former coach.

“He’s very good and we all love the coaching staff,” she said. “They’re all very helpful.”

Potthoff said her only goal is to help her new school reach the state tournament.

“We think we definitely have a chance to do that,” she said. “But we know that we’ll have to play hard every match.”

They also have high hopes at Gretna, which will carry on without several players from last year’s 27-10 squad. Loberg, like Brandon, said she’s ready for the challenge.

“The big thing for our girls is being able to adapt,” she said. “Adapting to a new head coach and adapting to a school splitting.”

This isn’t the first rodeo for Loberg, who has been coaching for 25 years. She started as an assistant at Broken Bow before taking over at Ord, which she led to a Class C-1 championship in 2007.

She had been an assistant at Gretna since 2017 before taking over the Dragons’ program.

“The adjustment really was the toughest back in January and February, when the players started thinking about who they were going to miss,” Loberg said. “Now it’s August and everybody has had time to process what’s happening and move on.”

A key returnee for Gretna will be junior Elle Heckenlively, the Dragons’ top hitter last year with 346 kills.

“It’s been different because we lost a lot of our girls,” she said. “But I think it’s made us grow closer as a team and really just fight for each other.”

The Dragons will be challenged from the start, opening at Papillion-La Vista on Thursday night before competing in the rugged Bellevue West Invitational this weekend.

“I love it,” Heckenlively said. “It gets us into the mindset of what it’s going to take to make it to state in November.”

One match you won’t see on the schedule is Gretna against Gretna East, though it’s possible the teams could meet in the Glenwood (Iowa) Invitational on Sept. 2.

“There’s a chance we’ll play, and we’ve talked to the players about it,” Loberg said. “We wish Gretna East well but if we play them, we’re going to bring the best match that we possibly can.”

The coach added that expectations won’t change for a program that has consistently been one of the best in the Metro Conference.

“Mike (Brandon) and I share a lot of the same values,” Loberg said. “We’re going to work hard with the players we’ve got, and we’ll see what happens this season.”