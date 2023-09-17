The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has named 111 Nebraska students as semifinalists in its annual academic competition.

The nonprofit announced more than 16,000 semifinalists nationwide. The competition honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to the organization.

More than 1.3 million students from 21,000 high schools entered the competition by taking a Preliminary SAT test, which is the qualifying exam for the National Merit Scholarship. Out of the 16,000 semifinalists, more than 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application in which they provide information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

Scholarship winners will be announced next spring and summer. Here are the five semifinalists from Sarpy County high schools:

• Seth W. Baardson, Cornerstone Christian School in Bellevue

• Joseph Conner, Gross Catholic High School in Bellevue

• Owen W. Lee, Gretna High School

• Analise V. Erlbacher, Papillion La Vista High School

• Haley J. Walts, Papillion La Vista South High School

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools put out a news release praising its two seniors.