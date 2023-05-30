Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nebraskans by the thousands celebrated Memorial Day over the weekend with picnics and barbecues and outdoor sports. But others gathered at metropolitan area cemeteries to remember the sacrifices that gave meaning to the holiday.

Debbie Pedersen of Papillion and her friend Tamara Wixon of Bellevue both recently lost husbands who had served in the military years ago, and they joined about 50 people for a 9 a.m. service at the small cemetery behind the gates at Offutt Air Force Base.

“This is the first time we came here. This is beautiful,” Pedersen said.

The featured speaker, 55th Wing Vice Commander Col. Mark Howard, said Memorial Day is a day to forget our differences and think about what binds us together as Americans.

“We believe it is days like this that we have the opportunity to show our true colors as a country, one whose belief is deeply rooted in democracy one who will fight … and who in some cases, will die for that cause.” Howard said. “It is our duty as Americans to honor those brave men and women.”

Howard stood at that top of the hillside cemetery, which saw the first of nearly 900 burials in 1897 when Offutt was an Army post called Fort Crook.

In the 1920s, an airfield was built and named for 1st Lt. Jarvis Offutt, an Omaha soldier who died in World War I. Years later, the entire base was renamed in his honor.

“Let’s remember those proud patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice for our liberty,” Howard said. “In their memory, we are obligated to exercise our rights as citizens in a free society, democracy, that have been so hardly won.”

Later that morning, the Memorial Day tribute shifted from the area’s oldest military burial ground to its newest: Omaha National Cemetery in Papillion, which was dedicated in 2016.

Under a blue sky, a swift breeze whipped the American flag flying at half-staff in the cemetery’s memorial plaza as at least 500 people looked on.

Some were there to honor loved ones who fell in combat.

“Bless the families of our fallen heroes,” said chaplain Ruth Dolan, a retired chief warrant officer. “Give them the joy, peace and comfort they need today. May they know in their heart that their hero is our hero, too.”

Many more were thinking of veterans who died more recently, long after their military service ended — or even those who are still living.

“My dad, my mom and my stepdad all served,” said Jamie Reimer Seaman of Papillion. “Two of them are still with us, thankfully. This is a tribute to their service.”

Her husband, Doug Seaman, described the setting near Highway 50 and Schram Road, as “peaceful and serene.” His mother, Denise Seaman of Bellevue, joined them. They attend Memorial Day services every year.

“It’s important to remember everyone who fought and died for our country,” Denise Seaman said. “It’s a fantastic sight.”

The keynote speaker was Franklin Damann, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency laboratory at Offutt. The agency is tasked with finding and recovering the remains of missing U.S. service members from the wars since World War II.

Damann drew attention to the more than 81,000 from those conflicts who remain unidentified.

“There are places around the world where people drew their last breaths, and lay with no headstones, and others who are buried in cemeteries marked with the single word: ‘Unknown,’” he said.

“These men and women sacrificed their lives for our comfort. And yet their families, and our nation, are still searching for answers.”

Damann took note of two missing Nebraskans.

One of them, Marine Corps Maj. Larry Robinson of Randolph, has been missing since Jan. 5, 1970, when the F-4 Phantom jet he was piloting crashed in Laos.

The crash site near a river has been visited and pieces of wreckage found, but not any human remains — so far.

“Today, 53 years later, our search continues,” Damann said.

The other missing Nebraskan, Sgt. Melvin Anderson of Omaha, was commanding an M10 tank destroyer in the battle of Hürtgen Forest in Germany Nov. 25, 1944, when it was hit by enemy fire.

Three of the five-member crew escaped, but Anderson and another soldier were killed. A few remains were found in the burned wreckage after the war, but they couldn’t be identified and were buried in a grave marked “unknown” at the Rhone American Cemetery in France.

Six years ago, DPAA historians linked the remains to the grave and used DNA technology to identify both men. Anderson is now buried at Omaha National Cemetery.

“I firmly believe,” Damann said, “that by next year’s Memorial Day, we will have fewer ‘unknown’ grave markers and more families finding the answers that they deserve.”

After the laying of wreaths and the rendering of taps, many in the crowd joined Master Sgt. Rebecca Wischmann of Offutt’s Heartland of America Band in singing “God Bless America.”

And Dolan offered a few words of comfort to the families of the fallen.

“May they leave here with their heads held high,” she said, “and know that the unsung heroes of our nation, and their acts of valor, won’t be forgotten.”