An Omaha man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly broke into a Bellevue home early Monday morning.

Austin Hall, 23, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, burglary, terroristic threats and assault by strangulation. On Wednesday, a Sarpy County judge set Hall’s bail at 10% of $2 million, meaning he would have to pay $200,000 to be released.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Bellevue police were dispatched to the home near 27th Street and Schneekloth Road for a robbery at about 3:15 a.m. Monday. Officers were told the suspect was still inside the residence.

Upon arrival, a woman was outside the home and told police that Hall was still inside with her children. He was found sitting on the floor in the bedroom of a 17-year-old boy and complied with directions from officers as they ordered him to leave the bedroom placed him in emergency protective custody.

Hall allegedly told officers that he had been drinking at his parents’ house and left after an argument. During the argument, he apparently made “demonic statements” and “told his mother if they didn’t take him seriously, his little brothers may die.”

Hall allegedly told officers about “visions” that brought him to the Bellevue home, which once belonged to one of Hall’s childhood friends. He allegedly told police that he planned to kill his old friend, though he said the friend had never wronged him.

Hall allegedly broke in through the back door and sneaked into a downstairs bedroom, staying in the house for about 30 minutes until he saw the lights turn off.

Once in the bedroom of the 17-year-old, Hall allegedly woke the boy, who proceeded to punch him. Hall allegedly then choked the boy for three to four seconds, leaving marks on his neck.

Police arrived shortly after and took Hall into custody. He was transported to the hospital and discharged to the Sarpy County Jail later that morning.

Hall’s prior criminal record in Nebraska is minimal. He was convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession in 2017, but has no felony record.

He will appear for a preliminary hearing in late July.