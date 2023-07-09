An early-morning homicide in Omaha’s Regency neighborhood led to a manhunt, an armed carjacking in Bellevue and a high-speed chase before the alleged culprit was shot and killed later Saturday by police officers in Council Bluffs.

“This was a very volatile situation,” said Omaha Police Capt. Jeremy Christensen.

Matthew Briggs, 41, was wanted as a person of interest in the killing of Steven Greg Donsbach on Saturday morning and in a related domestic assault report from a separate location, authorities said. According to court documents, Briggs had previously been convicted of felony theft in 2010 and 2012.

The day’s events began about 5:40 a.m. with a report of a domestic assault at a residence in southwest Omaha, Christensen said. As a result of that investigation, he said, police went to check on the well-being of a resident at 9927 Essex Drive in Regency.

Donsbach, 52, was found shot dead inside the Regency home that he had owned for the past decade. There were signs of forced entry, according to Christensen, and preliminary investigation suggests that Donsbach was the only person in the home at the time of the killing.

Christensen said police are still investigating what relationship, if any, existed between Donsbach and Briggs.

A car reportedly belonging to Briggs, a red 2005 Buick Century sedan, was seen on a security camera in Regency and was discovered Saturday afternoon at Mandan Park in southeast Omaha.

About 3:30 p.m., a blue Toyota Camry was carjacked just south of Mandan Park in Sarpy county. Christensen said he believes Briggs used a firearm in taking the vehicle.

Law enforcement responded to the incident and eventually chased the Camry across the Missouri River into Iowa. Council Bluffs police became involved in the chase, as did the Omaha police helicopter, and the chase ended when the Camry crashed near College Road and Valley View Drive on the east end of the city near Iowa Western Community College.

Two officers -- one from Omaha and one from Council Bluffs -- shot at Briggs multiple times. Omaha police could not say how many shots were fired, nor did they identify the officers who shot him. Briggs was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where he was pronounced dead.

Christensen expressed gratitude to the other jurisdictions that helped respond to Saturday’s events, including Council Bluffs police, Iowa state troopers and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

“Everybody involved has done a phenomenal job,” he said.

The Iowa DCI will investigate the shooting, and DCI's findings will be reviewed by the Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office. Both officers are on paid administrative leave in accordance with their departments' policies.