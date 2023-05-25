Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

An 19-year-old Omaha woman has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the 2019 slaying of a Bellevue man.

Prosecutors said Crystal Carreno-Villa, 19, conspired with Bryan Beers-Cruz, 20, Armando J. Acosta, 19, and Alfredo V. Dominguez III, 26, to rob Randy Garcia-Ramos, 19, of Omaha, on Dec. 28, 2019. A passerby spotted the body of Garcia-Ramos about 3 a.m. that day in the area of Columbus Avenue and Denver Street just east of Highway 75 in Bellevue.

Beers-Cruz and Carreno-Villa, who was 16 at the time, were found in a blue Toyota belonging to Garcia-Ramos. They were caught when the Toyota crashed near Highway 75 and Q Street.

Dominguez, who prosecutors said shot Garcia-Ramos, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a stolen gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is awaiting trial.

Beers-Cruz pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to six to 12 years on both charges in 2022. The sentences will be served at the same time.

Acosta was found guilty of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was sentenced in December 2021 to four to 12 years on each charge with the sentences to be served at the same time.