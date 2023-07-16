On the Border, a chain restaurant that was founded in Dallas, is now open in Papillion.

It’s the chain’s first outlet in Nebraska. A grand opening was held last week. The restaurant’s regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

It serves Tex-Mex favorites using mesquite-wood grills to sear meats in special marinades. The menu was inspired by the 20 million acres of drylands between the Rio Grande and Nueces Rivers on the border, where mesquite trees once grew in abundance.

Three friends opened the first location in 1982 and it became known for its fajitas, strong margaritas and lively patio. There are now 133 On the Borders across the country and in South Korea, where it opened its first international location in 2007.

Menu items include Tex-Mex favorites such as honey chipotle shrimp tacos; brisket tacos; and the Big Borduritto, a huge portion of fajita chicken or steak, black beans, Mexican rice, mixed cheeses, caramelized onions and peppers wrapped in a seared flour tortilla and served with pico de gallo and smoky queso; a variety of quesadillas from the mesquite grill; guacamole made fresh at the table and much more.

To see a complete menu, go to ontheborder.com. The restaurant is at 8810 S. 71st Plaza.